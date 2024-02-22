Zendaya Makes $100,000 Donation to California Shakespeare Theater Where She Began Her Career

Award-winning screen star and singer Zendaya is paying it forward to California Shakespeare Theater, the company where she got her start.

Cal Shakes announed earlier this week that Zendaya made a $100,000 donation to the North Star Fund, which will help the theatre to upgrade its sound and lighting systems, enhance the café, and fund their 50th Anniversary production of As You Like It, directed by Elizabeth Carter.

“We are deeply grateful to Zendaya and the WDN for their partnership, and their generous grant of $100,000 to the North Star Fund," said Clive Worsley, Executive Director, Cal Shakes, in a statement. "This gift helps keep Cal Shakes going strong as we prepare for our 50th Anniversary season!”

About Zendaya

Zendaya has has received various accolades, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award. Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2022.

Born and raised in Oakland, California, Zendaya began her career as a child model and backup dancer. She made her television debut as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up (2010–2013) and starred as the titular character in the channel's sitcom K.C. Undercover (2015–2018). Her feature film debut came in 2017 with the superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming, and she later starred in its sequels. Zendaya's role as Rue Bennett, a struggling drug-addicted teenager, in the HBO teen drama series Euphoria (2019–present) made her the youngest recipient of the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, which she won twice. Her other film roles include the musical The Greatest Showman (2017), the romantic drama Malcolm & Marie (2021), and the science fiction films Dune(2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024).

In addition to her acting career, Zendaya has ventured into music. In 2011, she released the singles "Swag It Out" and "Watch Me", the latter a collaboration with Bella Thorne. She signed with Hollywood Records in 2012. Her eponymous debut studio album (2013) was released to moderate success. The album's lead single, "Replay", reached the top 40 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Zendaya's biggest commercial success as a musician came with her Zac Efron collaboration, "Rewrite the Stars", from The Greatest Showman soundtrack in 2017. The single reached within the top 20 of several record charts and has received multi-platinum sales certifications globally. Zendaya has also written and performed several songs for Euphoria.