A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Announces Broadway Closing Date

BroadwayWorld has learned that A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will play its final performance at the Broadhurst Theatre on Sunday, June 30 before embarking on an North American tour launching this fall in Providence, Rhode Island.

On that date, A Beautiful Noise will have played 35 preview performances and 657 regular performances on Broadway. Per the production, A Beautiful Noise has grossed almost $63,000,000 and been seen by almost half a million people representing all 50 states.

Additionally, the show was the first production after the pandemic to have its world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre, revitalizing the return to the out-of-town tryout, an economic engine for many cities in the country and a much needed creative step for shows in development.

Ken Davenport said, “Neil’s music has brought unadulterated joy to billions of people across the world. Everyone at A Beautiful Noise is proud to say that we had a small hand in telling his inspiring life story on Broadway and sharing in that jubilation with our audiences. As the North American tour prepares to launch this fall, I look forward to A Beautiful Noise spreading the love to countless others.”

A Beautiful Noise began Broadway previews on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 and opened on Sunday, December 4 making international headlines as Diamond himself stood in his box seat and led the entire audience in a rousing rendition of “Sweet Caroline,” the last time he has publicly performed that iconic song. Check out what the critcis had to say.

The best week for A Beautiful Noise was the week of December 11, 2022, with a gross of $1,447,503. This week saw 8,775 seats sold out of 9,216 available, marking a 95.20% occupancy. The average ticket price was $164.96, and the top ticket price was $347.50.

The production's worst week was that of July 9, 2023, with a gross of $623,098, a 55.50% occupancy rate. The average ticket price was $121.77, and the top ticket price remained at $347.50.

The average weekly gross was about $924,826, with a standard deviation of $184,481, indicating some variability in weekly earnings, and with a wide range suggesting significant fluctuations in the show's popularity and audience turnout throughout the show's run.

A Beautiful Noise stars “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani as ‘Neil Diamond – Then,’ Tony Award® and Drama Desk Award® nominee Mark Jacoby as ‘Neil Diamond – Now,’ Amber Ardolino as ‘Marcia Murphey,’ and Shirine Babb as ‘Doctor.’ They are joined by Becky Gulsvig as ‘Jaye Posner;’ Michael McCormick as ‘Fred Weintraub/Tommy O’Rourke;’ Tom Alan Robbins as ‘Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond’; and Bri Sudia as ‘Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.’

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby for ‘Neil Diamond – Now’), Dianna Marie Barger (ensemble), Mateus Leite Cardoso (swing), Gabrielle Djenné (swing), Jordan Dobson (swing), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (standby for ‘Ellie Greenwich/Jaye Posner/Marcia Murphey/Rose Diamond’), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Anthony J. Garcia (ensemble), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Alec Michael Ryan (swing), Aveena Sawyer (ensemble), Deandre Sevon (ensemble), Vanessa Sierra (ensemble), Annie Wallace (ensemble), and Sean Watkinson (swing).

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, a book which four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything) distilled from hundreds of hours of conversations between himself and the legendary singer-songwriter, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Sweeney Todd).