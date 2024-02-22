Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 22, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 22, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Feb. 22, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 22, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, February 22
The cast of The Outsiders on Broadway meets the press
Saturday, February 24
Water for Elephants begins previews on Broadway

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for JELLY'S LAST JAM at Encores!
by Nicole Rosky
In this video, watch as the cast of Encores! Jelly's Last Jam meets the press and gives a special sneak peek of 'Jelly's Jam' and 'Play the Music for Me.'. (more...)

Video: Watch Highlights of Nicholas Christopher, Billy Porter & More in JELLY'S LAST JAM
by Nicole Rosky
The second show of the New York City Center Encores! season- Jelly’s Last Jam is open now! See footage from the production.

Ella Beatty To Join The Company Of Broadway's APPROPRIATE At The Belasco Theater
by A.A. Cristi
Broadway's critically acclaimed production of APPROPRIATE by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will to welcome actress Ella Beatty to its cast when the production continues its limited  extended engagement at the Belasco Theatre in March. . (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Exclusive: Aisha Jackson is Getting Ready to Spotlight Black Excellence on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
On Monday night, February 26, Love & Light Productions’ Inaugural Black History Month concert will recognize performers like LaChanzeLillias WhiteAndre De Shields, and others for their countless contributions to Broadway History. 

Photos: Go Behind-the-Scenes of the Broadway-Bound SMASH Workshop
by Lauren Hilton
SMASH is soon heading to Broadway, but first, it had a workshop, which was presented in NYC. Check out behind-the-scenes photos from the cast & creatives!. (more...

OH, MARY! Extended Off-Broadway Through Early May
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Oh, Mary!, the Off Broadway comedy written by and starring Cole Escola, will extend its World Premiere engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Sigourney Weaver, David Hyde Pierce & More to Reunite for VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Staged Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Bartlett Sher will direct a staged reading of Christopher Durang’s Tony Award-winning play VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, featuring original cast members. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...

GROUNDED by Jeanine Tesori to Open The Metropolitan Opera's 2024–25 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Metropolitan Opera has unveiled the 2024–25 season lineup. Learn about the operas being presented and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...

Video: Watch Taylor Swift Play Maria in THE SOUND OF MUSIC in Resurfaced Footage
by Michael Major
After photos of the Taylor Swift playing Sandy in Grease surfaced earlier this year, new videos of the GRAMMY-winner playing Maria in a youth production of The Sound of Music is gaining traction on TikTok. (more...)

Video: Watch Scenes From the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Including Reneé Rapp Singing 'Meet the Plastics'
by Michael Major
'Meet the Plastics' of Mean Girls by watching eight minutes of the new movie musical! After the film was released on digital platforms yesterday, Paramount has dropped a video of Reneé Rapp singing 'Meet the Plastics,' as well as other footage from the film. Also watch the lead-in to 'Stupid With Love,' featuring Tina Fey and Christopher Briney.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"If I cannot fly, let me sing!"

- Sweeney Todd


