Ella Beatty To Join The Company Of Broadway's APPROPRIATE At The Belasco Theater

Broadway's critically acclaimed production of APPROPRIATE by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will to welcome actress Ella Beatty to its cast when the production continues its limited extended engagement at the Belasco Theatre in March.

Beatty will make her Broadway debut as “River”in the play, taking over for Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, Elle Fanning and will begin performances on March 25.

Ella Beatty is a Juilliard-trained actress who can currently be seen starring in the role of "Kerry O'Shea" in the Gus Van Sant-directed, Ryan Murphy-produced FX series, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.” Ella will next be seen in the A24 film, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, alongside Rose Byrne and A$AP Rocky. Ms. Beatty is represented by CAA and Entertainment 360.

She joins a cast which also includes original company members Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Graham Campbell, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Lincoln Cohen, and Everett Sobers. Ms. Beatty is replacing Elle Fanning, who is not transferring with the production.

Joining the production as co-producers are Elizabeth Armstrong, Burnt Umber Productions, Eric Christian, Eastern Standard Time, Edgewood Entertainment, Nicole Eisenberg, Future Home Demar, Marcia Goldberg, Haffner-Wright Theatricals, Kim & Alan Hartman, Nathaniel Hill, HSN Newport, HudsonMann, Hal Luftig Productions, Gabrielle Palitz, Robertson Turchin, Daryl Roth, Ken & Janet Schur, Corey Steinfast, Arielle Tepper, and Barbara Whitman.

ABOUT APPROPRIATE

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, APPROPRIATE.

It's summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch's Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they'll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can't be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.