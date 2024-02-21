Video: Watch Scenes From the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Including Reneé Rapp Singing 'Meet the Plastics'

"Meet the Plastics" of Mean Girls by watching eight minutes of the new movie musical!

After the film was released on digital platforms yesterday, Paramount has dropped a video of Reneé Rapp singing "Meet the Plastics," as well as other footage from the film.

The newly-released footage also includes Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey as Janis and Damian showing Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) around the North Shore High School cafeteria.

You can also watch the lead-in to "Stupid With Love," featuring Tina Fey as Ms. Norbury and the introduction of Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels.

You can now buy or rent on the film on all digital platforms, like Apple TV, Prime Video, and more retailers. Find out more about the bonus features here.

The new movie will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 30, which just happens to be the 20th anniversary of the original contemporary classic MEAN GIRLS (2004). The original MEAN GIRLS (2004) is also arriving on 4K Ultra HD for the first time on April 30.

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Watch the new video here:



