Exclusive: Aisha Jackson is Getting Ready to Spotlight Black Excellence on Broadway

On Monday night, February 26, Love & Light Productions’ Inaugural Black History Month concert will recognize performers like LaChanze, Lillias White, Andre De Shields, and others for their countless contributions to Broadway History.

"I wanted to create a space for us and by us, especially in this beautiful Black History Month, to celebrate the Black Broadway legends that have come before us- to honor them and tell them 'thank you' for making space for us," said producer Aisha Jackson, who most recently appeared on Broadway in Once Upon a One More Time. "I get to do that with some of my amazing friends and colleagues from the Broadway community."

Performers will pay homage to the beautiful, Black Broadway artists that have inspired them on their journey. The special night will also freature performances by Angela Birchett

Antoine L. Smith, Ayvah Johnson, Benjamin H. Moore, Christian Mark Gibbs, DeMarius R. Copes, Kayla Davion, Rachel Simone Webb and Saint Aubyn.

The concert will feature music direction by Rashad McPherson, with Jamicka Johnson-Hector (bass), Keyanna Hutchinson (Guitar), and Shawn Dustin (Drums).

In the video below, watch as Aisha chats more about the upcoming show and gives BroadwayWorld an exclusive sneak peek of "Being Good Isn't Good Enough" from Hallelujah, Baby!.