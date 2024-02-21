Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for JELLY'S LAST JAM at Encores!

Up next in the New Yprk City Center Encores season is Jelly’s Last Jam, led by director Robert O’Hara with choreography by Edgar Godineaux and tap choreography by Dormeshia, with Guest Music Director Jason Michael Webb leading The Encores! Orchestra.

"I haven't been back on stage in a theatrical production since 2016 and I'm at a place in my life that I need it. I feel like I'm home," Billy Porter told Richard Ridge. "I feel like Im in a safe place again... and life isn't always so safe. I am very happy to be here."

"To see this new generation of very talented people doing this show... I know that Gregory [Hines] is looking and giving his blessing," added Leslie Uggams, who plays Gran Mimi.

The cast also includes Nicholas Christopher as Jelly, John Clay III as Jack the Bear, Joaquina Kalukango as Anita, Tiffany Mann as Miss Mamie, Okieriete Onaodowan as Buddy Bolden, and Alaman Diadhiou in his New York stage debut as Young Jelly.

Jelly’s Last Jam is an electrifying musical telling the story of jazz through its self-proclaimed inventor and secured nine Tony nominations, three wins, and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Book for the original 1992 Broadway production.

Go inside rehearsals with the company and catch a preview of "Jelly's Jam" and "Play the Music for Me" below!