Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 5th, 2023

This Week's Call Sheet: Thursday, December 7 - The Broadway cast of Days of Wine and Roses meets the press

Sunday, December 10 - How To Dance In Ohio opens on Broadway

Victoria Pedretti Will Make Broadway Debut in AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

by Stephi Wild

Critically acclaimed film and television star Victoria Pedretti (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “You”) will make her Broadway debut as 'Petra Stockmann' in An Enemy of the People. Learn more about the production here!. (more...)

Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

The Public Theater production of the new musical HELL’S KITCHEN, conceived by the innovative mind of 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, will make its Broadway premiere this spring.

Nikki Renée Daniels, J. Harrison Ghee, Cheyenne Jackson & More Join Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

by Nicole Rosky

NEW YORK CITY CENTER today announced additional casting for the first production of the 30th Encores! series, Once Upon a Mattress. Find out who will join the star-studded company!. (more...)

Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

by BWW Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards worldwide! The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 10!

by Team BWW

Voting is now open to select the Top 10 for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Next on Stage is back bigger and better for its fourth season! This season's top contenders might find themselves closer to Broadway than ever... literally!

Photos: Inside the Kennedy Center Honors, Honoring Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick

by Stephi Wild

Go inside The 46th Kennedy Center Honors with honorees Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick. (more...)

Photos: SIX Welcomes All New Queens This Week

by Stephi Wild

The Tony Award-winning hit musical SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, welcomes new Queens to Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre. Check out all new photos of the new cast here! . (more...)

Photos: See New MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Posters

by Michael Major

Check out all-new photos of the cast of Mean Girls the Musical film here!. (more...)

GUTENBERG! Packs Them In, But Tonys Still Veto Producers' Eligibility Request

by Cara Joy David

Industry Editor Cara Joy David goes inside the politics facing the Broadway production of Gutenberg! the Musical as the production enters the Tonys race. (more...)

Video: Kristin Chenoweth Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as 'Producer'

by Stephi Wild

Kristin Chenoweth joined the cast of Gutenberg! the Musical! at a recent performance in the role of 'Producer.' Check out the video here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: Timothée Chalamet Leads WONKA Movie Musical Prequel; What Do Critics Think?

by Michael Major

Willy Wonka is back in the new musical prequel starring Timothée Chalamet. From Paul King, writer/director of the “Paddington” films, comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music. Find out what critics thought and read reviews now!. (more...)

Baayork Lee

Baayork Lee is a highly acclaimed actress, singer, dancer, choreographer, theatre director, and author, who made her Broadway debut at the age of 5 in the original production of "The King and I", starring Yul Brynner.

She's gone on to perform in a dozen Broadway shows including "Flower Drum Song", "Golden Boy", "A Joyful Noise", "Promises, Promises", "See Saw" - and she created the iconic role of "Connie" in "A Chorus Line". She was also Michael Bennett's assistant choreographer for the show, and she co-authored a book about the inception and evolution of the show entitled, "On the Line: The Creation of A Chorus Line" .

She's also directed many national and international companies of classic shows like "The King and I", "Bombay Dreams", "Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella", "Barnum", "Porgy and Bess", "Jesus Christ Superstar", "Gypsy ", and many others. Her choreography credits include "Mack and Mabel", "Camelot", "Damn Yankees", "South Pacific", "The Merry Widow" and so many more. She was in the movie "Jesus Christ Superstar", and 2 years ago she directed the television special, "Wicked In Concert", starring Kristen Chenoweth and Idina Menzel. She's received 2 Helen Hayes Award nominations for Outstanding Choreography, for "Animal Crackers" and "South Pacific".

She co-founded the groundbreaking non-profit organization, the National Asian Artists Project, which showcases the work of Asian-American theatre artists through performance, outreach, and educational programming. Under her inspired leadership, this visionary group of artists, educators, administrators, community leaders, and professionals, is dedicated to building bridges between the work of artists of Asian descent, and the many communities who benefit from the work, from under-served primary school students to seasoned arts patrons. Through the many shows they've produced, this organization has demonstrated that iconic theatrical productions can speak to all audiences, and ethnicity is no longer a barrier.

Baayork Lee has received a whole slew of prestigious awards and accolades, including the 2003 Asian Woman Warrior Award for Lifetime Achievement from Columbia College, the Isabelle Stevens Tony Award, the Paul Robeson Award from Actors Equity, the Asian Pacific American Heritage Association Achievement In Arts Award, the Arena Stage American Artist Award, and an Award from the Actors Fund for Outstanding Contribution to the World of Dance - and this is only a FEW of the awards this extraordinary artist has won.

