Photos: Inside the Kennedy Center Honors, Honoring Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick

The event will be broadcast on Wednesday, December 27.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

The 46th Kennedy Center Honorees Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick were celebrated in Washington, D.C., at the Honors Gala on December 3, 2023 in the Kennedy Center Opera House.

A red carpet was held in advance of the Gala and included today’s leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world.

Check out photos below!

The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast on Wednesday, December 27 (9:00 – 11:00 P.M., EST/PST) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

Photo Credit: Gail Schulman/CBS, Mary Kouw/CBS, Scott Suchman, and Tracey Salazar

Little Big Town

Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah, and Dr. Jill Biden

Dove Cameron

Norah O'Donnell

David Rubenstein, Deborah F. Rutter, Barry Gibb, Dionne Warwick, Renée Fleming, Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah, Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff

Amy Grant

Renee Fleming and family

Ailyn Perez and Solomon Howard

Sigourney Weaver

Dionne Warwick, Renee Fleming, Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah, Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff

DJ Kool Herc

Karine Jean-Pierre

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Little Big Town

Robert De Niro

Barry Gibb, Dionne Warwick, Renee Fleming, Billy Crystal, and Queen Latifah

Dionne Warwick, Renee Fleming, Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah, and Dr. Jill Biden

MC Lyte

The Spinners

Paul Vos and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

Peter Ellefson and Deborah F. Rutter

Barry Gibb and Dionne Warwick

Herbie Hancock

Kerry Washington

Dionne Warick

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Deanna Giulietti

Ego Nwodim

Dionne Warwick with her sons

Ben Platt

Bob Costas and Jill Costas

Jamila Mustafa

Debbie Allen

Dove Cameron

Christine Baranski

J'Nai Bridges

Mickey Guyton

Yo-Yo, Monie Love, MC Lyte, and VanVan

Renee Fleming

Greg Schriefer and Clive Davis

Jay Leno

Ariana DeBose

Mickey Guyon

Honorees

Rita Moreno

Michael Buble

VanVan

Ariana DeBose

Debbie Allen and Norm Nixon

Marc Shaiman

Barry Gibb and Renee Fleming

Cynthia Erivo

Kerry Washington

Joseph Cassell and Nadine Sierra

Honorees

Tituss Burgess

Barry Gibb and Linda Gibb

Queen Latifah

Meg Ryan

Billy Crystal

Chloe Flower

Sheila E.

Barry Gibb and Dionne Warwick

Caryn Zucker and David M. Rubenstein

Missy Elliott

Kaitlan Collins and Sean Dugan



