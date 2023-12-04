Photos: Inside the Kennedy Center Honors, Honoring Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick

The event will be broadcast on Wednesday, December 27.
The 46th Kennedy Center Honorees Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick were celebrated in Washington, D.C., at the Honors Gala on December 3, 2023 in the Kennedy Center Opera House.
A red carpet was held in advance of the Gala and included today’s leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world.
Check out photos below!
The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast on Wednesday, December 27 (9:00 – 11:00 P.M., EST/PST) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Gail Schulman/CBS, Mary Kouw/CBS, Scott Suchman, and Tracey Salazar
Little Big Town
Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah, and Dr. Jill Biden
David Rubenstein, Deborah F. Rutter, Barry Gibb, Dionne Warwick, Renée Fleming, Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah, Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff
Renee Fleming and family
Ailyn Perez and Solomon Howard
Dionne Warwick, Renee Fleming, Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah, Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff
DJ Kool Herc
Karine Jean-Pierre
Little Big Town
Barry Gibb, Dionne Warwick, Renee Fleming, Billy Crystal, and Queen Latifah
Dionne Warwick, Renee Fleming, Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah, and Dr. Jill Biden
MC Lyte
The Spinners
Paul Vos and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi
Peter Ellefson and Deborah F. Rutter
Dionne Warick
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Ego Nwodim
Dionne Warwick with her sons
Bob Costas and Jill Costas
Jamila Mustafa
J'Nai Bridges
Mickey Guyton
Yo-Yo, Monie Love, MC Lyte, and VanVan
Greg Schriefer and Clive Davis
Mickey Guyon
Honorees
VanVan
Joseph Cassell and Nadine Sierra
Honorees
Barry Gibb and Linda Gibb
Chloe Flower
Caryn Zucker and David M. Rubenstein
Missy Elliott
Kaitlan Collins and Sean Dugan
