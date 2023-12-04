Photos: Inside the Kennedy Center Honors, Honoring Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick

The 46th Kennedy Center Honorees Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick were celebrated in Washington, D.C., at the Honors Gala on December 3, 2023 in the Kennedy Center Opera House.

A red carpet was held in advance of the Gala and included today’s leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world.

The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast on Wednesday, December 27 (9:00 – 11:00 P.M., EST/PST) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.