Victoria Pedretti Will Make Broadway Debut in AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

Victoria Pedretti, best known for her work on the series You and The Haunting of Bly Manor, will make her Broadway debut in the role of "Petra Stockman" in An Enemy of the People.

Pedretti stars alongside previously announced Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong as Petra’s father “Dr. Thomas Stockmann” and Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli as “Peter Stockmann” in this new Broadway production of Henrik Ibsen’s thunderous masterwork. The new adaptation is by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold.

This strictly limited 16-week engagement playing Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) begins performances Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and opens Monday, March 18, 2024. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is produced by Seaview, Patrick Catullo and Plan B (Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner).

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE features scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, production stage management by Rachel Bauder, technical supervision by Juniper Street Productions, and casting by Taylor Williams Casting. 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.

A small-town doctor considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power not only try to silence him—they try to destroy him.

Biographies

Jeremy Strong (Doctor Thomas Stockmann). Strong is one of his generation’s most respected and versatile actors. For his lead performance as Kendall Roy in the HBO series Succession he was nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globes and received the Emmy Award® for Outstanding Lead Actor as well as the Golden Globe Award® for Best Performance by an Actor in 2022. Most recently, Strong starred alongside Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins in James Gray’s critically acclaimed film Armageddon Time, which Focus Features premiered at Cannes. Strong will star in and executive produce Tobias Lindholm’s series “The Best of Us,” which tells the story of the first responders of 9/11 and pays tribute to those impacted, relying on heavily researched accounts. He is also expected to star in and executive produce a limited series about the controversial 737 Max planes. The untitled project is in development at Amazon Studios with Plan B executive producing. Previously, he starred in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 alongside Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mark Rylance, Frank Langella and Michael Keaton. The film went on to earn six Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture. Strong co-starred as Vinny Daniel in Adam McKay’s The Big Short, alongside Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Steve Carell. The Big Short was nominated for five Academy Awards®, including “Best Picture.” Strong played supporting roles in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln starring Daniel Day-Lewis, which was nominated for twelve Academy Awards® including “Best Picture,” and in Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty, nominated for five Academy Awards® including “Best Picture.” Other film work includes Guy Ritchie’s The Gentleman opposite Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell; David Dobkin’s The Judge opposite Robert Downey Jr and Robert Duvall; Steven Knight’s thriller Serenity opposite Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway; Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly’s Game opposite Jessica Chastain; Kathryn Bigelow’s drama Detroit about the 1967 Detroit race riots; and Oren Moverman’s The Messenger opposite Ben Foster and Woody Harrelson. Strong played Lee Harvey Oswald in Peter Landesman’s acclaimed drama Parkland and James Reeb in Ava DuVernay’s Selma, which was Oscar® nominated for Best Picture. Strong began his career on the stage working in numerous acclaimed Off-Broadway productions, the last one being Amy Herzog's The Great God Pan in 2012. He made his Broadway debut in 2008, starring opposite Frank Langella in A Man For All Seasons, directed by Doug Hughes. Jeremy Strong is a recipient of the Lincoln Center Theater Annenberg Fellowship. He trained at Yale, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater Company.

Michael Imperioli (Peter Stockmann). For six seasons, Michael Imperioli was an explosive fixture on HBO's critically acclaimed Mafia chronicle "The Sopranos" earning him 5 Emmy and 2 Golden Globe nominations before winning an Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actor. In addition to playing Christopher, Michael also wrote 5 episodes of the series. Prior to making his mark on pop culture history with his finely drawn portrait of an Italian American thug with suppressed artistic instincts, Imperioli was an active figure in the New York independent film scene of the 1990s. He was often seen in street smart character roles for directors like Martin Scorsese, Walter Hill, Hal Hartley, Abel Ferrara, The Hughes brothers, and Spike Lee, with whom he also co-scripted and co-produced the feature, Summer of Sam. Michael also wrote and directed the independent feature The Hungry Ghosts. More recently, Michael was seen in HBO's 2nd season of Mike White’s acclaimed hit series “The White Lotus” as Dominic Di Grasso, a role for which he received a 2023 Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Currently Michael can be seen repeating his role of Minister Payne in season 2 of Hulu's hit series “This Fool.” Michael recently completed shooting Paul Schrader's film Oh Canada alongside Richard Gere and Uma Thurman. Among his numerous film and television credits, he was featured in Regina King’s Oscar nominated film One Night in Miami after starring on the NBC series “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector” and the ABC series “Detroit 1-8-7.” Prior to that, Michael played Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Showtime miniseries, “Escape at Dannemora” opposite Patricia Arquette. Currently, Imperioli is the guitarist and vocalist for the band Zopa, and the co-host, alongside Steve Schirripa, on the very popular podcast and tour, Talking Sopranos. He is a NY Times Best Selling Author of Woke Up This Morning, The Definitive Oral History of the Sopranos (with Steve Schirripa), and wrote the novel The Perfume Burned His Eyes, which he is currently adapting as a screenplay. He also served as artistic director of Studio Dante, an off-Broadway theatre company.

VICTORIA PEDRETTI (Petra Stockmann). Shortly after graduating from Carnegie Mellon, Victoria Pedretti garnered international attention for her performance as Nell Crain in the 2018 hit Netflix original series “The HAUNTING OF Hill House.” Based on Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel, the series follows siblings who grew up in what became one of the most famous haunted houses in America. In 2019, Pedretti joined another hit Netflix original series – “You” – for two seasons as Love Quinn, opposite Penn Badgley. Due to the widespread success of “The Haunting of Hill House,” Pedretti returned to headline the second installment of the Netflix anthology series, “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” which premiered in 2020. The new season was inspired by Henry James’ psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw. On the big screen, Pedretti appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, where she played Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten. With an ensemble cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, the film depicts what became the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age. Upcoming, Pedretti can be seen in Ava DuVernay's Origin, based on the life of Isabel Wilkerson and her novel Caste: An Origin of Our Discontents, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this past summer and will soon make its theatrical debut. In addition, she stars in Esteban Arango’s Ponyboi, based on the 2019award-winning short film of the same name written by River Gallo, opposite River Gallo and Dylan O’Brien. Recently announced, she will be starring in the psychological thriller If She Burns opposite Asa Butterfield, Justice Smith, and Alex Wolff, who will star and direct. Additionally, Pedretti has joined the film, The Book of Jobs, which follows a girl growing up in Silicon Valley in the shadow of Steve Jobs’ triumphant return to Apple.