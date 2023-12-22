Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 22nd, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 22, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Exclusive: Amber Ardolino Gets Ready for Her A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Debut
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
Video: The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Mackenzie Crawford
by Nicole Rosky
Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tonight (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Mackenzie Crawford from Sioux City, Iowa.. (more...)
Photos: ALADDIN, Ariana DeBose & More Perform at Disney's Christmas Day Parade
by Michael Major
Check out photos from Disney's Christmas Day Parade, including the Broadway and North American Tour Cast of Disney’s Aladdin, Ariana DeBose, and more. (more...
Rialto Chatter: Will Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Come to Broadway?
by Stephi Wild
Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, is set to close in London's West End in just a few weeks. But could this show have a life on the other side of the pond?. (more...)
Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody 'Confident' Their Cancelled Showtime Series Will Find a Home
by Michael Major
Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody, are 'confident' that they will find a home for their cancelled Showtime series. Showtime cancelled Seasoned, a scripted comedy inspired by the couple’s real life and relationship, before it aired earlier this year.. (more...)
Review Roundup: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Hits The Road
by A.A. Cristi
The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN is now playing at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Read reviews of the production!. (more...)
Video: HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
In this video, watch as Harmony's Sierra Boggess and Chip Zien discuss their unlikely friendship, the thrills of working with Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, and so much more!. (more...)
"God bless us, every one!"
- A Christmas Carol
