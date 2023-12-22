Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 22nd, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 22, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Exclusive: Amber Ardolino Gets Ready for Her A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Debut

by Nicole Rosky

She's ready to be forever in blue jeans! Amber Ardolino is getting ready to join the cast of A Beautiful Noise as ‘Marcia Murphey’ and we are very excited to bring you a first look at Amber in rehearsals.. (more...)

Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA

By: Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

One of the most delicious details of Wonka (now in theatres) is its delectable original music. Two of the men behind that music are Joby Talbot, who composed the score and Neil Hannon who wrote the original songs. Watch as both check in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to talk through their delightful new collaboration!

Video: The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE

by Nicole Rosky

Curious what your teenager might think about some of Broadway's most beloved shows before you buy the tickets? BroadwayWorld's Teen Critics are here to help!

Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Mackenzie Crawford

by Nicole Rosky

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tonight (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Mackenzie Crawford from Sioux City, Iowa.. (more...)

Photos: ALADDIN, Ariana DeBose & More Perform at Disney's Christmas Day Parade

by Michael Major

Check out photos from Disney's Christmas Day Parade, including the Broadway and North American Tour Cast of Disney’s Aladdin, Ariana DeBose, and more. (more...

Rialto Chatter: Will Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Come to Broadway?

by Stephi Wild

Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, is set to close in London's West End in just a few weeks. But could this show have a life on the other side of the pond?. (more...)

Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody 'Confident' Their Cancelled Showtime Series Will Find a Home

by Michael Major

Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody, are 'confident' that they will find a home for their cancelled Showtime series. Showtime cancelled Seasoned, a scripted comedy inspired by the couple’s real life and relationship, before it aired earlier this year.. (more...)

Review Roundup: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Hits The Road

by A.A. Cristi

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN is now playing at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Read reviews of the production!. (more...)

Video: HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs

by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

In this video, watch as Harmony's Sierra Boggess and Chip Zien discuss their unlikely friendship, the thrills of working with Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, and so much more!. (more...)

