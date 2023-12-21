Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA

The Wonka (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is now available to purchase and stream.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 2 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 3 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo 4 Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA One of the most delicious details of Wonka (now in theatres) is its delectable original music. Two of the men behind that music are Joby Talbot, who composed the score and Neil Hannon who wrote the original songs.

Based on the extraordinary, iconic character at the center of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how a young chocolate-maker, armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams, manages to change the world, one delectable bite at a time.

"To get to work with my old friend and collaborator Joby Talbot again was a joy, and reminded me of what a genius he is," said Hannon. "And for my humble songs to share the stage with two Newley-Bricusse classics I grew up adoring, is something I could only have dreamt about. But then every good thing in this world started with a dream!”

"The film is set in a slightly unspecified time and place, which gave me as the composer a wonderful degree of license with how to reflect the world in the music," added Talbot. "Visually, it’s a feast, so we didn’t hold back…I’m hugely proud of the finished film and the work my team and I did on it."

Wonka (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is now available digitally for streaming / purchase. 

Below, watch as both check in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to talk through their delightful new collaboration!





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: HARMONYs Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs Photo
Video: HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs

In this video, watch as Harmony's Sierra Boggess and Chip Zien discuss their unlikely friendship, the thrills of working with Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, and so much more!

2
Video: Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC Photo
Video: Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC

What happens when the Bard meets the Beatles? Audiences are finding out in Washington, D.C.  In this video, watch as Chelsea Rose discusses As You Like It at Shakespeare Theatre Company.

3
Video: Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling) Photo
Video: Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)

In this video, watch as Stephanie J. Block checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about how her new album started as one track, why song selection was so important to her, and so much more!

4
Video: Patrick Olson Unpacks Lifes Mysteries in EMERGENCE Photo
Video: Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE

“Are we alive? How did we get here?” “What is the nature of time?” and “Where does human love originate?” All are questions that Patrick Olson asks audiences to wrap their heads around in the New York premiere of Emergence and in this video, he explains!

From This Author - Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge." His guests have included Chita Rivera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban... Backstage Live with Richard Ridge">(read more about this author)

Video: HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFsVideo: HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs
Video: Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at Shakespeare Theatre CompanyVideo: Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Video: Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)Video: Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)
Video: Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCEVideo: Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE Video
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE
HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs Video
HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs
Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC Video
Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
ALADDIN
Ticket Central WONKA
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You