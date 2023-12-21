Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA

One of the most delicious details of Wonka (now in theatres) is its delectable original music. Two of the men behind that music are Joby Talbot, who composed the score and Neil Hannon who wrote the original songs.

Based on the extraordinary, iconic character at the center of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how a young chocolate-maker, armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams, manages to change the world, one delectable bite at a time.

"To get to work with my old friend and collaborator Joby Talbot again was a joy, and reminded me of what a genius he is," said Hannon. "And for my humble songs to share the stage with two Newley-Bricusse classics I grew up adoring, is something I could only have dreamt about. But then every good thing in this world started with a dream!”

"The film is set in a slightly unspecified time and place, which gave me as the composer a wonderful degree of license with how to reflect the world in the music," added Talbot. "Visually, it’s a feast, so we didn’t hold back…I’m hugely proud of the finished film and the work my team and I did on it."

Wonka (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is now available digitally for streaming / purchase.

Below, watch as both check in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to talk through their delightful new collaboration!