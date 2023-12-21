Video: HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs

Harmony is now running on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

It's no secret that making Harmony takes teamwork, and in the case of Broadway's Harmony, it takes friendship too. Two of the stars of the new musical, Sierra Boggess and Chip Zien, have been friends for years, and their offstage relationship shows.

"My memory of meeting you is something you don't remember! It was the one and only time that I did a Sondheim Unplugged show and this was years ago. I sang 'On the Steps of the Palace', which was the only Sondheim song that I remembered from college. Chip came in because he was the special guest of the night," Sierra told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I remember I saw him walking in while I was singing and I got really nervous!"

Zien returns to Broadway almost 50 years after making his debut in Ride the Winds. He plays Rabbi in Harmony, and it's a role he is quick to admit that he's been waiting for.

"I felt like [the jobs] I was being offered was narrowing... to guys in their 70s. I'm still only 48! [Laughs]" "My agents said, 'You should look at this.' Then sent me Harmony and I said, 'Damn! This is unbelievable!'"

Watch below as the duo chat more about their friendship, the thrills of working with Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, and so much more!






