Exclusive: Amber Ardolino Gets Ready for Her A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Debut

She's ready to be forever in blue jeans! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Amber Ardolino is getting ready to join the cast of A Beautiful Noise as ‘Marcia Murphey’ and we are very excited to bring you a first look at Amber in rehearsals below!

Ardolino is one of Broadway’s most in-demand, rising young talents having starred in shows such as Moulin Rouge, Hamilton, Funny Girl, and Back to the Future. A Beautiful Noise will mark her debut as a principal on Broadway.

The cast of A Beautiful Noise also features “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani as ‘Neil Diamond – Then,’ Tony Award® and Drama Desk Award® nominee Mark Jacoby as ‘Neil Diamond – Now,’ and Shirine Babb as ‘Doctor.’ They are joined by Jessie Fisher as ‘Jaye Posner;’ Michael McCormick as ‘Fred Weintraub/Tommy O’Rourke;’ Tom Alan Robbins as ‘Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond’; and Bri Sudia as ‘Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.’

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby for ‘Neil Diamond – Now’), Jordan Dobson (swing), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for ‘Ellie Greenwich/Jaye Posner/Marcia Murphey/Rose Diamond’), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), Aveena Sawyer (ensemble), Deandre Sevon (ensemble), Vanessa Sierra (ensemble), and Sean Watkinson (swing).

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way Diamond wanted to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.