Review Roundup: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Hits The Road

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN is now playing at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN is now playing at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. The North American Tour Company celebrated its launch on Thursday, December 14 with an opening night  "green" carpet event.  Read reviews of the production!

This high-flying musical  has been  thrilling audiences of all ages for  close to 70 ye ars and  is now being  brought  back   to life  in  a  newly-imagined production  directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day  at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play, What Would  Crazy Horse Do?) and choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress, The Who’s Tommy).

The newly imagined production runs in St.  Paul, MN through December 31, 2023, before its official opening in February 2024 at the Hippodrome in Baltimore, MD, and  soar to theaters across the country.

Jared Fessler, BroadwayWorld: Premiering at the Ordway, this all-new production of a classic has taken flight, captivating audiences of all ages for nearly seven decades. Under the creative helm of celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price, and brought to life with enchanting choreography by Lorin Latarro, this rendition promises a fresh perspective on the timeless tale.

Rob Hubbard, Twin Cities Pioneer Press: Director Lonny Price’s staging asks a lot of the cast and crew, and everyone makes a shining contribution to its success. Standouts include Lorin Latarro’s clever choreography, the exhilarating wired-up flying sequences — here soaring into David Bengali’s animated projections — and Anna Louizos’ elaborate set designs.




