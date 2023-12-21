Review Roundup: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Hits The Road

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN is now playing at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. The North American Tour Company celebrated its launch on Thursday, December 14 with an opening night “green” carpet event. Read reviews of the production!

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 ye ars and is now being brought back to life in a newly-imagined production directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play, What Would Crazy Horse Do?) and choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress, The Who’s Tommy).

The newly imagined production runs in St. Paul, MN through December 31, 2023, before its official opening in February 2024 at the Hippodrome in Baltimore, MD, and soar to theaters across the country.

