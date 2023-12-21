Video: The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE

The limited run of Emergence concludes on January 7, 2024.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Click Here for More on Teen Critics

Curious what your teenager might think about some of Broadway's most beloved shows before you buy the tickets? BroadwayWorld's Teen Critics are here to help!

We are continuing the series with Liora (14), Charles (16), and Justin (16), who recently headed to the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theater at The Pershing Square Signature Center Theatre to check out Emergence off-Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out below!

Emergence is a revolutionary theatrical experience that stands at the intersection of art, science and music. It defies conventional boundaries, pushing the limits of creativity and intellect and expanding the horizons of both performers and spectators alike. Emergence is an invitation to embark on a transformative journey where the realms of knowledge and artistic expression intertwine, and things are not as they seem.






Video: Patrick Olson Unpacks Lifes Mysteries in EMERGENCE Photo
Video: Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE

“Are we alive? How did we get here?” “What is the nature of time?” and “Where does human love originate?” All are questions that Patrick Olson asks audiences to wrap their heads around in the New York premiere of Emergence and in this video, he explains!

