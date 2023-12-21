 Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 21st, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 21, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Video: The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD

by: Nicole Rosky

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues Kid Critics, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

Words From The Wings: Natalie Wachen of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Shares Favorite Moments and More!

by: Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Natalie Wachen, who is currently making her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along. Natalie told us all about her backstage routines, favorite moments, and more!

12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Norm Lewis Croons a Classic

by: Nicole Rosky

The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a 12 Days of Christmas countdown. This year we couldn't be more excited to welcome the one and only Deborah Cox- currently starring in the Broadway-bound revival of The Wiz- to share some of her most cherished holiday songs and performances.

Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 3!

by Team BWW

Vote now for the Top 3 contestants of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage season two! (more...)

A Guide to the Broadway Actors in MAESTRO; Who Michael Urie, Jordan Dobson & More Play in Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film

by Michael Major

Bradley Cooper's Maestro is now streaming on Netflix, following the life of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein. The film delves into the life of the composer, who wrote Broadway classics like West Side Story, On the Town, and Candide. Check out a guide to Broadway stars in Maestro, including Michael Urie, Matt Bomer, Jordan Dobson, and more!. (more...)

Photos: Gavin Creel, Cole Thompson and Kennedy Kanagawa Celebrate Milky White's Arrival at the Museum of Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Into The Woods' beloved Milky White has arrived to the Museum of Broadway! The musical's cast members Gavin Creel, Cole Thompson and Kennedy Kanagawa were on-hand to celebrate her eagerly awaited unveiling. Check out the photos ehre!. (more...)

John Behlmann, Saffron Burrows & More to Star in CORRUPTION at Lincoln Center Theater

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lincoln Center Theater has revealed the cast for its upcoming production of CORRUPTION, a new play by J.T. Rogers, directed by Bartlett Sher.. (more...)

Derek Klena and Colton Ryan Will Headline Keen Company's GLORY DAYS Benefit Concert

by Stephi Wild

Keen Company has announced details for its upcoming benefit concert of Glory Days by Nick Blaemire and James Gardiner. Learn more about the upcoming show here!. (more...)

Full Cast & Creative Team Set for Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Discover the full cast and creative team behind Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN. Get all the details about the date of this performance.. (more...)

Review Roundup: MAMMA MIA! Launches 25th Anniversary North American Tour

by Stephi Wild

The 25th Anniversary North American Tour of Mamma Mia!, the ultimate feel-good show based on the songs of ABBA, officially opened with The Denver Center for Performing Arts on November 2nd and is currently playing to audiences accross the country! Read the reviews for Mamma Mia! on tour here!. (more...)

Inside the MEAN GIRLS Songs in New Movie Musical: Live Vocals, an 8-Minute Musical Number & More

by Michael Major

Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, and Tina Fey sat down to discuss the songs in the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical, like 'Stars,' 'Revenge Party,' 'Cautionary Tale,' 'Sexy,' 'What's Wrong With Me?,' 'Rather Be Me,' and 'Someone Gets Hurt (Reprise).. (more...)

