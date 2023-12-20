A Guide to the Broadway Actors in MAESTRO; Who Michael Urie, Jordan Dobson & More Play in Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film

Maestro is now streaming on Netflix.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 4 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill

A Guide to the Broadway Actors in MAESTRO; Who Michael Urie, Jordan Dobson & More Play in Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film

Bradley Cooper's Maestro is now streaming on Netflix, following the life of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.

The film delves into the complicated life of the composer, who wrote Broadway classics like West Side Story, On the Town, and Candide.

"When I read it, I thought that this is the closest thing to anything I've been lucky enough to do in the theatre. It had that kind of richness and breadth of an amazing stage heroine. It had so much life to it," Mulligan said of the film.

A film as theatrical as Maestro would not be complete without Broadway actors making appearances throughout the film. Check out a guide to Broadway stars in Maestro below!

Broadway Actors in Maestro

Bradley Cooper (Leonard Bernstein)

In 2014, Cooper portrayed Joseph Merrick in a Broadway revival of The Elephant Man, garnering a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play. He later took the role to the West End. He made his Broadway debut in Three Days of Rain.

Carey Mulligan (Felicia Montealegre)

Carey Mulligan appeared in Skylight and The Seagull both on Broadway and in London (at The Royal Court Theatre). She was seen in Girls & Boys in the West End and Off-Broadway. She also starred in Through a Glass Darkly at the New York Theatre Workshop. 

Matt Bomer (David Oppenheim)

Bomer's theatre credits include Spring Awakening, Grey Gardens, Villa America (Williamstown Theater Festival), and both the Broadway and Los Angeles readings of Dustin Lance Black’s play 8. He was most recently seen as Donald in The Boys in the Band.

A Guide to the Broadway Actors in MAESTRO; Who Michael Urie, Jordan Dobson & More Play in Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film
Matt Bomer in Maestro

Miriam Shor (Cynthia O'Neal)

Shor is known for her performance in the rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch and in the 2001 film adaptation of the same name. Shor played Madelaine True in the Encores! production of The Wild Party at the New York City Center alongside Younger co-star Sutton Foster. Shor has also been seen Off-Broadway in Sweat, Scarcity, Almost, Maine, and more.

Gideon Glick (Tommy Cothran)

Glick has been seen on Broadway in To Kill a Mockingbird, Significant Other (Drama League Award nomination), Spring Awakening, and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. He was also seen as Seymour in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

A Guide to the Broadway Actors in MAESTRO; Who Michael Urie, Jordan Dobson & More Play in Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film
Bradley Cooper and Gideon Glick in Maestro

Michael Urie (Jerry Robbins)

Known for television roles in Ugly Betty and Modern Family, Urie has been seen on Broadway in Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits, Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons, Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Off Broadway, on tour and in London, he did more than 600 performances of Jonathan Tolins’ solo play Buyer & Cellar. He is currently seen on Broadway in Spamalot in will be seen alongisde Sutton Foster in the Encores! production of Once Upon a Mattress this spring.

Jordan Dobson (William)

Dobson has been seen on Broadway in Bad Cinderella (Sebastian), Hadestown (Orpheus), A Beautiful Noise (Shilo, OBC), and West Side Story directed by Ivo van Hove (Tony).

A Guide to the Broadway Actors in MAESTRO; Who Michael Urie, Jordan Dobson & More Play in Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film
Bradley Cooper and Jordan Dobson in Maestro

Greg Hildreth (Isaac)

Hildreth's Broadway credits include Company, The Rose Tattoo, Frozen, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Peter and the Starcatcher, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. He was recently seen Off-Broadway in I Can Get It For You Wholesale and Shakespeare in the Park's Hamlet.

Nick Blaemire (Adolph Green)

Blaemire made his Broadway debut as Whiffle in Cry Baby. He has also been seen in Godspell. His Off-Broadway credits include Dogfight, Found: A New Musical, Tick, Tick...BOOM!, and Space Dogs. He was also seen in the national tour of Falsettos as Mendel and in the Chicago production of The Spongebob Musical as Plankton.

Ryan Steele (Sailor)

Steele was most recently seen as Prince Erudite in Once Upon a One More Time on Broadway. He has also been seen in Carousel, Newsies, Matilda, West Side Story, and Billy Elliot.

A Guide to the Broadway Actors in MAESTRO; Who Michael Urie, Jordan Dobson & More Play in Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film
The On The Town dance sequence in Maestro

Zachary Booth (Mendy Wager)

Booth played Horace Gilmer in the Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird. He was also seen as Dickie Winslow in Roundabout's 2013 production of The Winslow Boy.

Scott Ellis (Harry Kraut)

Ellis is the Associate Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company. He previously worked with Bradley Cooper in the Broadway revival of The Elephant Man. His Broadway credits include directing Take Me Out, Tootsie, Kiss Me Kate, She Loves Me, You Can't Take It With You, On the Twentieth Century, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood, Harvey, Curtains, The Little Dog Laughed, Twelve Angry Men, The Man Who Had All The Luck, The Rainmaker, 1776, Company, Steel Pier, She Loves Me, A Month In The Country, and Picnic. As a performer, he was seen on Broadway in The Rink and Musical Chairs.

Ricky Ubeda (Sailor)

Ubeda has been seen on Broadway in On the Town, Cats (Mistoffelees), Carousel, and the most recent revival of West Side Story. 

Watch the trailer here:



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Milky Whites Arrival at the Museum of Broadway Photo
Photos: Milky White's Arrival at the Museum of Broadway

Into The Woods' beloved Milky White has arrived to the Museum of Broadway! The musical's cast members Gavin Creel, Cole Thompson and Kennedy Kanagawa were on-hand to celebrate her eagerly awaited unveiling.  Check out the photos ehre!

2
Derek Klena and Colton Ryan Will Headline Keen Companys GLORY DAYS Benefit Concert Photo
Derek Klena and Colton Ryan Will Headline Keen Company's GLORY DAYS Benefit Concert

Keen Company has announced details for its upcoming benefit concert of Glory Days by Nick Blaemire and James Gardiner. Learn more about the upcoming show here!

3
Video: Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ Photo
Video: Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ

Members of the cast and creative team of the Broadway-bound touring production of The Wiz chatted with ABC7 in San Francisco about the show, ahead of its run in the city in January. Watch the interview here!

4
Tony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block Joins THE THEATRE PODCAST WITH ALAN SEALES 300th Epis Photo
Tony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block Joins THE THEATRE PODCAST WITH ALAN SEALES 300th Episode

THE THEATRE PODCAST WITH ALAN SEALES celebrates its 300th episode featuring Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block. Listen to the interview with the Broadway star and download audio and video clips from the episode.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series TrailerVideo: Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Video: Watch LAND OF BAD Trailer Starring Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe & Milo VentimigliaVideo: Watch LAND OF BAD Trailer Starring Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe & Milo Ventimiglia
John Legend, Anthony Hamilton & More to Perform on PBS' GOSPEL LIVE!John Legend, Anthony Hamilton & More to Perform on PBS' GOSPEL LIVE!
Photos: Inside the NIGHT COURT Holiday Special With John LarroquettePhotos: Inside the NIGHT COURT Holiday Special With John Larroquette

Videos

Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ Video
Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
THE LION KING
Ticket Central WONKA
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HARMONY

Recommended For You