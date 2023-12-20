A Guide to the Broadway Actors in MAESTRO; Who Michael Urie, Jordan Dobson & More Play in Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film

Bradley Cooper's Maestro is now streaming on Netflix, following the life of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.

The film delves into the complicated life of the composer, who wrote Broadway classics like West Side Story, On the Town, and Candide.

"When I read it, I thought that this is the closest thing to anything I've been lucky enough to do in the theatre. It had that kind of richness and breadth of an amazing stage heroine. It had so much life to it," Mulligan said of the film.

A film as theatrical as Maestro would not be complete without Broadway actors making appearances throughout the film. Check out a guide to Broadway stars in Maestro below!

Broadway Actors in Maestro

In 2014, Cooper portrayed Joseph Merrick in a Broadway revival of The Elephant Man, garnering a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play. He later took the role to the West End. He made his Broadway debut in Three Days of Rain.

Carey Mulligan appeared in Skylight and The Seagull both on Broadway and in London (at The Royal Court Theatre). She was seen in Girls & Boys in the West End and Off-Broadway. She also starred in Through a Glass Darkly at the New York Theatre Workshop.

Bomer's theatre credits include Spring Awakening, Grey Gardens, Villa America (Williamstown Theater Festival), and both the Broadway and Los Angeles readings of Dustin Lance Black’s play 8. He was most recently seen as Donald in The Boys in the Band.

Matt Bomer in Maestro

Shor is known for her performance in the rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch and in the 2001 film adaptation of the same name. Shor played Madelaine True in the Encores! production of The Wild Party at the New York City Center alongside Younger co-star Sutton Foster. Shor has also been seen Off-Broadway in Sweat, Scarcity, Almost, Maine, and more.

Glick has been seen on Broadway in To Kill a Mockingbird, Significant Other (Drama League Award nomination), Spring Awakening, and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. He was also seen as Seymour in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

Bradley Cooper and Gideon Glick in Maestro

Known for television roles in Ugly Betty and Modern Family, Urie has been seen on Broadway in Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits, Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons, Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Off Broadway, on tour and in London, he did more than 600 performances of Jonathan Tolins’ solo play Buyer & Cellar. He is currently seen on Broadway in Spamalot in will be seen alongisde Sutton Foster in the Encores! production of Once Upon a Mattress this spring.

Dobson has been seen on Broadway in Bad Cinderella (Sebastian), Hadestown (Orpheus), A Beautiful Noise (Shilo, OBC), and West Side Story directed by Ivo van Hove (Tony).

Bradley Cooper and Jordan Dobson in Maestro

Hildreth's Broadway credits include Company, The Rose Tattoo, Frozen, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Peter and the Starcatcher, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. He was recently seen Off-Broadway in I Can Get It For You Wholesale and Shakespeare in the Park's Hamlet.

Blaemire made his Broadway debut as Whiffle in Cry Baby. He has also been seen in Godspell. His Off-Broadway credits include Dogfight, Found: A New Musical, Tick, Tick...BOOM!, and Space Dogs. He was also seen in the national tour of Falsettos as Mendel and in the Chicago production of The Spongebob Musical as Plankton.

Steele was most recently seen as Prince Erudite in Once Upon a One More Time on Broadway. He has also been seen in Carousel, Newsies, Matilda, West Side Story, and Billy Elliot.

The On The Town dance sequence in Maestro

Booth played Horace Gilmer in the Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird. He was also seen as Dickie Winslow in Roundabout's 2013 production of The Winslow Boy.

Ellis is the Associate Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company. He previously worked with Bradley Cooper in the Broadway revival of The Elephant Man. His Broadway credits include directing Take Me Out, Tootsie, Kiss Me Kate, She Loves Me, You Can't Take It With You, On the Twentieth Century, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood, Harvey, Curtains, The Little Dog Laughed, Twelve Angry Men, The Man Who Had All The Luck, The Rainmaker, 1776, Company, Steel Pier, She Loves Me, A Month In The Country, and Picnic. As a performer, he was seen on Broadway in The Rink and Musical Chairs.

Ubeda has been seen on Broadway in On the Town, Cats (Mistoffelees), Carousel, and the most recent revival of West Side Story.

Watch the trailer here: