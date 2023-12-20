Photos: Gavin Creel, Cole Thompson and Kennedy Kanagawa Celebrate Milky White's Arrival at the Museum of Broadway

The museum has extended Holiday hours, 9:30 AM- 8:00 PM from 12/26-12/30.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

Museum of Broadway
Into The Woods' beloved Milky White has arrived to the Museum of Broadway! The musical's cast members Gavin Creel, Cole Thompson and Kennedy Kanagawa were on-hand to celebrate her eagerly awaited unveiling.  Check out the photos below!

The museum has extended Holiday hours 9:30 AM- 8:00 PM from 12/26-12/30.  Tickets for the Museum of Broadway are available at themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets.

Tickets start at $37.02 (incl. NY sales tax) for tickets purchased onsite at the Museum.  On the first Tuesday of each month, tickets start at $27.22 (incl. NY sales tax).  The female-founded Museum of Broadway donates a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.  Admittance to the special exhibit, SIX: The Royal Gallery, is included in any ticket purchase, on-view now through February 6th.

Photo Credit: Matthew Cubillos for Museum of Broadway

Gavin Creel, Cole Thompson and Kennedy Kanagawa

Milky White

Kennedy Kanagawa and Cole Thompson

Kennedy Kanagawa with Milky White

Kennedy Kanagawa with Milky White

Milky White

Gavin Creel, Cole Thompson and Kennedy Kanagawa with Milky White

Gavin Creel, Cole Thompson and Kennedy Kanagawa with Milky White

Milky White



