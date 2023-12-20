Full Cast & Creative Team Set for Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN

The complete cast and creative team has been revealed for Manhattan Concert Productions’ concert performance of Tony Award-nominated musical Children of Eden, on February 18, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. Tony Yazbeck (Stage Director) and Kimberly Grigsby (Music Director) will lead the cast and creative team in this concert performance of Children of Eden. MCP’s Broadway Series is in its 12th year of providing an unparalleled collaboration of top-level industry professionals and outstanding amateur choristers in a full-concert performance at a legendary venue.

The cast features Auli’i Cravalho as Yonah, Nikki Renée Daniels as Eve/Mama Noah, Norm Lewis- Father, Lucas Pastrana- Abel/Ham, David Phelps - Adam/Noah, Donald Webber Jr - Cain/Japeth, Jennifer McGill - Quartet, Jesse Nager - Quartet, Marcus Paul James - Quartet, Rema Webb- Quartet, Runako Campbell- Dance Ensemble, Dylis Croman- Dance Ensemble, Karli Dinardo- Dance Ensemble- Tyler Hanes- Dance Ensemble, Jakob Karr-Dance Ensemble, Zelig Williams, Dance Ensemble.

The creative team features Tony Yazbeck- Director & Choreographer, Kimberly Grigsby- Music Director & Conductor- Nate Bertone- Scenic Designer, Carolyn Wong- Lighting Designer- Andrew Keister- Sound Designer, Ryan park- Costume Designer, Chip Abbott- Associate Director, Madison Hicks- Associate Choreographer.

Joseph DeLuise, Production Manager

TELSEY + COMPANY: Craig Burns, CSA, Casting

Children of Eden will join MCP’s previous Broadway Series concert performances which include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2020), The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), Broadway Classics in Concert (2013) and Ragtime (2013).

Tickets are going quickly and may be purchased by visiting Click Here; calling CenterCharge (212) 721- 6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).

ABOUT MANHATTAN CONCERT PRODUCTIONS

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) is an esteemed production company in its 24th season of concerts. MCP has provided performance, travel, and educational opportunities to thousands of musicians in choirs, bands, and orchestras at famous venues throughout the United States and many countries abroad. The guest musicians of the Children of Eden chorus will spend five days in New York City rehearsing and performing with the professional cast and crew as part of Manhattan Concert Productions’ continuing mission of amateur and professional collaboration. Visit www.mcp.us to learn more.