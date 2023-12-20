John Behlmann, Saffron Burrows & More to Star in CORRUPTION at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater has revealed the cast for its upcoming production of CORRUPTION, a new play by J.T. Rogers, directed by Bartlett Sher. The cast will feature Dylan Baker, John Behlmann, Saffron Burrows, Anthony Cochrane, Adam Dannheisser, Sanjit De Silva, K. Todd Freeman, Eleanor Handley, Robyn Kerr, Sepideh Moafi, Seth Numrich, Michael Siberry, and Toby Stephens.

CORRUPTION will begin previews Thursday, February 15, 2024, and open on Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Based on the book Dial M for Murdoch: News Corporation and The Corruption of Britain by Tom Watson and Martin Hickman, CORRUPTION tells the story behind the story of the phone hacking scandal that engulfed Rupert Murdoch’s media empire in 2011, stunning the world and upending British politics. When Parliament member Tom Watson (Toby Stephens) is maliciously smeared by the newspapers of Murdoch’s News International, he decides to fight back - taking on its larger-than-life leader Rebekah Brooks (Saffron Burrows). But what he uncovers is far more insidious than he ever imagined. As Watson and a small band of journalists, lawyers, and politicians struggle to expose the endemic criminality at the heart of this media monolith, they risk their careers and, at times, their very lives. Epic in scope and often startlingly funny, CORRUPTION tells a true-life David and Goliath story of ordinary men and women trying to find a way to save their democracy before it’s too late.

CORRUPTION will have sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington, and projections by 59 Productions/Benjamin Pearcy and Brad Peterson. Theresa Flanagan will be the Stage Manager.

In addition to CORRUPTION, Lincoln Center Theater’s current season includes the New York premiere of The Gardens of Anuncia, a new musical by Michael John LaChiusa, featuring direction and co-choreography by Graciela Daniele, currently playing at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater through Sunday, December 31; and Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, featuring a new translation by Heidi Schreck and direction by Lila Neugebauer, beginning previews Tuesday, April 2, 2024, ahead of an opening night on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; as well as additional productions to be announced.

Lincoln Center Theater gratefully acknowledges Lynne and Richard Pasculano’s visionary leadership support for CORRUPTION. CORRUPTION is sponsored by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation. The 2023-2024 Newhouse season is made possible, in part, with support from the Samuel I. Newhouse Foundation. Special thanks to The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust for supporting new American work at LCT. Our thanks to the Jerome L. Greene Foundation for their gift honoring André Bishop as Producing Artistic Director.

DYLAN BAKER

LCT: Pride’s Crossing. Broadway: Richard Greenberg’s Eastern Standard (Theatre World Award), The Prince in La Běte (Tony, Drama Desk Award nominations), Theresa Rebeck’s Mauritius, David Mamet’s November, Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage, The Audience, The Front Page (dir. Jack O’Brien). Off-Broadway:Not About Heroes (Obie Award), Sea of Tranquility (Atlantic), Homebody/Kabul, Medea (BAM). Film includes his directorial debut 23 Blast (Heartland Film Festival Audience Award); Bill Maplewood in Happiness (Gotham Award, West Independent Spirit Award noms); Dream Scenario; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; Miss Sloane; Misogynists; Selma; Anchorman 2; Franny; The Humbling; Secretariat; Revolutionary Road; Hide And Seek; Spiderman 2 & 3, Head of State; How to Deal; Road to Perdition; Changing Lanes; The Cell; Along Came a Spider; Random Hearts; Requiem for a Dream; Celebrity; Trick ‘R Treat; Simply Irresistible; Disclosure; Planes, Trains, and Automobiles; The Long Walk Home; Delirious; The Hunting Party; Across The Universe; and Diminished Capacity. TV includes “Hunters;” “Inside Man;” “Homeland;” “Little Women” (BBC); “Damages” (season four); “Confirmation” (dir. Rick Famuyiwa), Tom Hanks’ mini-series “From the Earth to the Moon,” “The Laramie Project” (HBO); “The Americans;” “The Good Fight;” “I’m Dying Up Here;” Stephen Bochco’s “Murder One;” “Drive;” “Book of Daniel;” “The Pitts;” “Feds;” “The Elizabeth Smart Story” (CBS); “Kings” (NBC); “Political Animals,” recurring on “Burn Notice” (USA); and recurring on “Ugly Betty” (ABC). Education: William and Mary College; BFA, Southern Methodist University; MFA, Yale School of Drama.

JOHN BEHLMANN

LCT debut. Broadway: Gordy Jackson in Shucked (Grammy nomination), Max Van Horn in Tootsie (Outer Critics Circle nomination), Significant Other, Journey’s End. Off-Broadway: The 39 Steps (NWS); Gone Missing, 1776 (Encores); Eager to Lose (Ars Nova); Important Hats of the 20th Century (MTC); Pretty Filthy (Civilians); Significant Other (Roundabout); Wild Animals You Should Know (MCC); Nuke Laloosh in Bull Durham musical. Film: Confess; Fletch; Standing Up Falling Down; Wolf of Wall Street; Revolutionary Road; Dead Sound. TV: “The Gilded Age,” Agent Adams in “Riverdale,” “Good Behavior,” “Madam Secretary,” “Instinct,” “Odd Mom Out,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Good Wife.” Video Games: Grand Theft Auto, Hearthstone, longtime voice of World of Warcraft.

SAFFRON BURROWS

LCT debut. London theater includes Neil LaBute’s Some Girls (world premiere, The Gielgud), Peter Whelan’s The Earthly Paradise (Almeida Theatre), Jeanette Winterson’s The PowerBook (dir. Deborah Warner; Royal National Theatre; Theatre National Du Chaillot, Paris; Teatro Madrid, Rome) and Tamsin Oglesby’s Two Lips Indifferent Red (Bush Theatre). Other theater includes Melissa James Gibson’s This (Kirk Douglas Theatre, LA), Jackie Kennedy in Tom Dugan’s one-woman play Jackie Unveiled (Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts). Films include the upcoming Baghead, Canary Black and The Morrigan; also starred in such films as The Bank Job; Troy; The Guitar; Timecode; Miss Julie; Gangster No. 1; Circle of Friends and Welcome II The Terrordome. Recent TV includes “You” and “Westworld;” as well as the Golden Globe-winning comedy “Mozart in the Jungle;” “Boston Legal;” Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.;” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent;” and Dennis Potter’s “Karaoke.” Burrows made her directorial debut with the short film Michael & Indigo (part of the anthology feature Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men, Best Film Award at the Cannes Independent Film Festival) and directed the short film She Came to Me. As a producer, Burrows is in post-production on Ngozi Onwurah’s Neighborhood Alert. Advocate for Greenpeace & The Circle, Fellow of the Royal Society of the Arts.

ANTHONY COCHRANE

LCT: Nikolai and the Others, War Horse, Cymbeline, The Coast of Utopia. Broadway: The Audience. Off-Broadway: Chains (The Mint), PlayOn Shakespeare Festival (CSC), Dense Terrain (BAM), 12 years with the Aquila Theatre Company. Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Connecticut Rep, Syracuse Stage, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Yale Rep, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, The Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse, The Folger Library DC. UK: The Broken Heart, The Wives Excuse, Coriolanus, Julius Caesar (Royal Shakespeare Company), and other repertory productions. TV: “The Good Fight,” “Blue Bloods,” “Pose,” “The Blacklist,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Taggart,” Neverwhere.”

ADAM DANNHEISSER

LCT: Oslo (Obie Award recipient), Cymbeline, The Coast of Utopia, Twelfth Night, Contact (Ovation Award nomination; 1st national tour). Broadway: Beetlejuice, Fiddler on the Roof, Rock of Ages, Proof, The Tempest. Off-Broadway: Henry V, Henry VIII, The Tempest, Macbeth (The Public); The Arabian Nights(BAM); The Blues Are Running (MTC). Regional: Arena Stage, Yale Rep, Steppenwolf, Portland Stage, A.R.T., Lookingglass Theatre. Film: nine minutes, Down to Earth, 5 Doctors, A Price Above Rubies. TV: “Elementary,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Good Wife,” “Damages,” “Law & Order,” “Brotherhood,” “Third Watch,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Sex and the City,” “Mad About You.” Education: BFA, Boston Conservatory; MFA, NYU.

SANJIT DE SILVA

LCT: War Horse. Off-Broadway: Elyria (Atlantic); Richard III, Troilus and Cressida, Macbeth, Measure for Measure (The Public); The Merchant of Venice (TFANA); An Ordinary Muslim, The Little Foxes (NYTW); Dry Powder (The Public; Lortel, Outer Critic’s Circle nominations for Best Featured Actor); Awake and Sing! (NAATCO). Regionally: True West, The Cherry Orchard (People’s Light); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Hartford Stage). Film/TV: ReEntry, After Party, The Girl is in Trouble, The Company Men, Arranged, “Inventing Anna,” “New Amsterdam,” “Evil,” “Tell Me A Story,” “Blindspot,” “The Blacklist,” “Elementary,” “High Maintenance.” Education: MFA, NYU Graduate Acting.

K. TODD FREEMAN

LCT: Ubu. Broadway: The Minutes, Airline Highway (Tony Nomination, Drama Desk Award), Wicked, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The Song of Jacob Zulu (Tony nomination). Off-Broadway: Downstate (Playwrights Horizons; Lucille Lortel Award, Outer Critics Circle Award); Fetch Clay Make Man (NYTW; Obie Award); Intelligent Homosexual’s Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures, Spunk (The Public). TV: “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” “The Rehearsal,” “High Maintenance,” “God Friended Me,” “Blacklist,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “Blindspot,” “The OA,” “Law and Order: SVU,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “NYPD Blue.” Film: The Same Storm, Naked Singularity, Anesthesia, Weightless, The Dark Knight, Cider House Rules, Gross Pointe Blank. Member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company since 1993.

ELEANOR HANDLEY

LCT: The Hard Problem. New York Theater: Jericho (59E59), Limonade Tous les Jours (Cell Theatre), A Christmas Carol (Morgan Library). Regional includes A Midsummer Night's Dream, Private Lives, Twelfth Night, The Taming of the Shrew, Blithe Spirit, Lend Me a Tenor, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Much Ado About Nothing, The Comedy of Errors (Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival); Time Stands Still, Witness for the Prosecution, Lost in Yonkers, Rumors (Bristol Riverside Theatre); and King Lear, The Three Musketeers, Troilus and Cressida, Twelfth Night (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival). TV: “Unforgettable,” “Royal Pains,” “As the World Turns,” “Twelfth Night.”

ROBYN KERR

LCT: The Coast Starlight. Theater includes: The Great Society, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Broadway National Tour), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (California Shakespeare Theater), Pride and Prejudice (Syracuse Stage), The Heart of Robin Hood, Rip Van Winkle (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival), Knives in Hens (59E59 Theater) and Dark Vanilla Jungle (Here Arts). Film: Stud Life, Scoop, Hank and Asha. TV: “Murphy’s Law” (ITV), “Casualty” (BBC), “MI5” (BBC).

SEPIDEH MOAFI

LCT: debut. Theater includes Scheherzadeh/Dahna in the musical A Thousand Nights and One Day (world premiere), Romeo & Juliet (Juliet), As You Like It (Rosalind), The Fantasticks (Luisa), The Wild Party (Queenie), The Rose Tattoo (Serafina), the one-woman show 9 Parts of Desire and Hecuba in Mihai Maniutiu’s After Troy (world premiere). Opera includes Le Nozze di Figaro (Susanna); the title role in Handel’s Agrippina; The Bartered Bride (Marjenka); David Conte’s America Tropical, Hector Armienta’s A River of Women (world premieres). Film/TV includes “Blackbird” (AppleTV+ minisieres); “Class of ’09” (FX/Hulu); I’ll Be Right There; “The L Word: Generation Q” (Showtime); “The Deuce,” “Scavengers Reign” (HBO Max); “Falling Water” (USA); “Notorious” (ABC); and The Killing of Two Lovers (Neon). Concerts at the David Geffen Hall (with the NY Philharmonic), Davis Symphony Hall and The John F. Kennedy Center. Ambassador to the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

SETH NUMRICH

LCT: Golden Boy, War Horse, On the Levee (LCT3). Broadway includes Leopoldstadt, Travesties and The Merchant of Venice. Off-Broadway includesTranslations (Irish Rep), Signature, Roundabout, Rattlestick, LAByrinth and 59E59. UK theater includes The Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Menier Chocolate Factory, King’s Theatre (Scotland), and Theatr Clwyd (Wales). Regional theater includes Geffen Playhouse, Center Theatre Group, Seattle Rep and the Guthrie. TV: “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX/Hulu); “Turn” (AMC); “Homeland” (Showtime); “The Blacklist” (NBC); “Madam Secretary,” “The Good Wife,” “The Code” (CBS); “Gravity” (Starz). Film: Imperium (Lionsgate), Paper Tiger (Gravitas), Private Romeo (Frameline). Education: Juilliard.

MICHAEL SIBERRY

LCT: Junk, When the Rain Stop Falling, The Frogs, On the Levee (LCT3). Broadway: Ink, Enemy of the People (MTC); Six Degrees of Separation; Man and Boy, Mrs. Warren’s Profession (Roundabout); Spamalot (also tour); The Sound of Music; The Merchant of Venice; The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickelby. Additional theater: Death Takes a Holiday (Roundabout); Uncle Vanya, Proof (McCarter). TV/Film includes “House of Cards,” "Boardwalk Empire," "Jessica Jones,” The Last Tycoon, Birdman, Experimenter, Coming Through the Rye, “Severance,” The Featherweight.

TOBY STEPHENS

LCT: Ring Round the Moon. Theater includes Florian Zeller’s new play The Forest (The Hampstead Theatre), Terje Rød-Larsen in J.T. Rogers’ Oslo(West End) and Private Lives (The Gielgud, dir. Jonathan Kent). TV/Film includes Ruth (ITV); “Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+); “One Day,” Mr Robinson in “Lost in Space” (Netflix); filmed the pilot of “History of a Pleasure Seeker” (Hulu); Oscar Wilde in Prisoner C33 (BBC, dir. Trevor Nunn); Captain Flint in “Black Sails” (four seasons, Starz); Stephen Poliakoff’s “Summer Of Rockets” (BBC2); “Alex Rider” (Sony/Amazon); Hunter Killer; 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi’ for Michael Bay; The Journey; And Then There Were None, Vexed (BBC).