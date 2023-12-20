Review Roundup: MAMMA MIA! Launches 25th Anniversary North American Tour

The 25th Anniversary North American Tour of Mamma Mia!, the ultimate feel-good show based on the songs of ABBA, officially opened with The Denver Center for Performing Arts on November 2nd and is currently playing to audiences accross the country!

The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Read the reviews for the new tour of Mamma Mia! below!

Sandi Masori, San Diego Jewish World: Unlike many musicals that have a song or two that everyone in the audience knows and go crazy for, when the entire soundtrack is made up of pop hits, it’s a different game all together. Every song seemed to have a little extra accompaniment from the audience as they couldn’t stop themselves from humming, singing a few bars or otherwise joining in on the songs- especially the more fast-paced ones. And for the biggest hits, like “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” and “Money Money Money,” you could see the audience trying to restrain itself from an all-out sing along. But don’t worry, the wise producers and directors of the show knew this would be an issue and ended with a 20 min sing-and- dance-along curtain call that to the delight of the audience just kept going and going.

Linda Hodges, BroadwayWorld: This delightfully witty and truly hilarious musical rom-com was written by award-winning British playwright Catherine Johnson whose book threads itself through the Swedish pop group’s megahits (written by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus). You don’t need to know ABBA’s music or be a big mega-fan to fall in love with the show. That said, ABBA fans are guaranteed to be swept away on a wave of collective nostalgia that is the cherry on top of this frothy, bouncy story.



