Review Roundup: MAMMA MIA! Launches 25th Anniversary North American Tour

The tour officially opened with The Denver Center for Performing Arts on November 2nd.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 4 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill

Mamma Mia! Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Mamma Mia!

The 25th Anniversary North American Tour of Mamma Mia!, the ultimate feel-good show based on the songs of ABBA, officially opened with The Denver Center for Performing Arts on November 2nd and is currently playing to audiences accross the country! 

The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Read the reviews for the new tour of Mamma Mia! below!

Review Roundup: MAMMA MIA! Launches 25th Anniversary North American Tour Sandi Masori, San Diego Jewish World: Unlike many musicals that have a song or two that everyone in the audience knows and go crazy for, when the entire soundtrack is made up of pop hits, it’s a different game all together. Every song seemed to have a little extra accompaniment from the audience as they couldn’t stop themselves from humming, singing a few bars or otherwise joining in on the songs- especially the more fast-paced ones. And for the biggest hits, like “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” and “Money Money Money,” you could see the audience trying to restrain itself from an all-out sing along. But don’t worry, the wise producers and directors of the show knew this would be an issue and ended with a 20 min sing-and- dance-along curtain call that to the delight of the audience just kept going and going.

Review Roundup: MAMMA MIA! Launches 25th Anniversary North American Tour Linda Hodges, BroadwayWorld: This delightfully witty and truly hilarious musical rom-com was written by award-winning British playwright Catherine Johnson whose book threads itself through the Swedish pop group’s megahits (written by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus). You don’t need to know ABBA’s music or be a big mega-fan to fall in love with the show. That said, ABBA fans are guaranteed to be swept away on a wave of collective nostalgia that is the cherry on top of this frothy, bouncy story.

Review Roundup: MAMMA MIA! Launches 25th Anniversary North American Tour
Average Rating: 85.0%


To read more reviews and to share your own, click here!



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

We have your exclusive first look at the 25th Anniversary North American Tour of Mamma Mia! Check out the photos here!

2
Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo
Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!

The cast has been set for the upcoming 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Find out who is starring in the production and how to get tickets here!

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Review Roundup: THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Starring Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks & More; What Did the Critics Think?Review Roundup: THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Starring Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks & More; What Did the Critics Think?
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & MoreReview Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More
Review Roundup: Tennessee Williams' THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA, Starring Tim Daly, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and More!Review Roundup: Tennessee Williams' THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA, Starring Tim Daly, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and More!
Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West EndReview Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End

Videos

Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ Video
Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central WONKA
& JULIET
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You