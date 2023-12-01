Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 1st, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 1, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 01, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 1, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Tony Awards Administration Committee Meets to Determine Eligibility for 2023-24 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of ten Broadway productions for the 2023-2024 season.. (more...)

Video: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Members Visit the Broadway Revival
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The original cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG reunited at the Broadway revival! Watch the video! (more...)

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, PURLIE VICTORIOUS, SPAMALOT & HARMONY to Host Performances Benefiting The Entertainment Community Fund
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Merrily We Roll Along, Purlie Victorious, Spamalot and Harmony will all host performances this winter with blocks of tickets dedicated to supporting The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) as part of their Benefit Performance program, Producer’s Picks.. (more...)

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
by BWW Awards
Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.. (more...

COME FROM AWAY Will Return to Gander in Summer 2024
by Stephi Wild
Following this year’s successful inaugural run in Gander, Come From Away will return in summer 2024. The 2024 production will run from June 28 to September 1 at the Joseph R Smallwood Arts & Culture Centre.. (more...

Video: Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Ahead of the WAITRESS Movie Theater Release
by Michael Major
Sara Bareilles appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform a string version of 'She Used to Be Mine' from Waitress the Musical. Watch the video of the performance and get tickets to see Waitress in cinemas now!. (more...)

Video: The AMDA Effect - Naomi Rodgers Talks Path to Performing, TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL & More
by Team BWW
Discover the captivating story of Naomi Rodgers, an AMDA graduate, as she shares her experience in landing the lead in 'TINA: The Tina Turner Musical.' Don't miss this exclusive interview and get inspired by her journey to success.. (more...)

Bette Midler

Winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Hello, Dolly!, Bette Midler made her Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof, and even then, she understood the importance of doing matinees. Her remarkable career started while singing in New York bathhouses, where she was given the name, "The Divine Miss M."

Her record debut, "The Divine Miss M," earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. In 1979, Bette made her film debut in portraying a doomed and self-destructive rock & roll singer in The Rose, for which she earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Academy Award nomination, and Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal performance.

In 1988 Bette starred in Beaches, and received her third Grammy Award, Record of the Year, for the film's title song, "Wind Beneath My Wings." Midler garnered her second Best Actress Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination for Mark Rydell's For The Boys.

Additional film credits include: Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Ruthless People, Big Business, Scene's From a Mall, Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club, The Stepford Wives, Then She Found Me and The Women.

She concluded her critically acclaimed Vegas extravaganza The Showgirl Must Go On at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with over 200 performances that were seen by over a half-million people in two years.

Forty years, four Grammys, four Golden Globes, three Emmys, a Tony Award and tons of record-breaking performances since she hit the scene, the "Divine Miss M" is still going strong.

Other birthdays on this day include:
John Grisetti
Treat Williams
Michael Esper 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"To life!"

- Fiddler on the Roof


