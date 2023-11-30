MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, PURLIE VICTORIOUS, SPAMALOT & HARMONY to Host Performances Benefiting The Entertainment Community Fund

Producer's Picks tickets are donated by the producers of each show, so ticket buyers’ entire purchase goes to support the Entertainment Community Fund's programs.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

Merrily We Roll Along, Purlie Victorious, Spamalot and Harmony will all host performances this winter with blocks of tickets dedicated to supporting The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) as part of their Benefit Performance program, Producer’s Picks.

 

Producer's Picks tickets are donated by the producers of each show, so ticket buyers’ entire purchase goes to support the Entertainment Community Fund's programs and services. As the industry continues to recover post-pandemic, Broadway shows are generously showing their ongoing commitment to the Fund and giving back to the performing arts community with these Producer’s Picks shows. For more information on upcoming performances and to purchase tickets supporting the Entertainment Community Fund, please visit entertainmentcommunity.org/Events.

 

We’re beyond grateful for the continued support from the Broadway community including those on stage, backstage and front of house, producers and audience members. And what better way to celebrate the holidays than by giving the gift of theater tickets, while also supporting a life in the arts?” said the Fund’s CEO and President, Joe Benincasa.

 

At each Producer’s Picks performance, cast members generously deliver a Curtain Call Speech to let audiences know how their support impacts the Fund. Watch recent Curtain Call Speeches from Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd), Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet) and Roger Bart (Back to the Future: The Musical).

 

The current Producer’s Picks schedule is as follows:

 

Purlie Victorious: Wednesday, December 13 & Sunday, December 17, 7 pm ET

Spamalot: Wednesday, January 10, 7 pm ET

Harmony: Tuesday, January 23, 7 pm ET

Merrily We Roll Along: Wednesday, January 31, Wednesday, February 7, Tuesday, February 13, Wednesday, February 21, 7 pm ET

 

During the pandemic between March 2020 and April 2023, the Fund distributed more than $30 million to more than 20,000 people in the industry. And since May 2, the Fund has distributed more than $13 million to more than 6,000 film and television workers impacted by the recent work stoppage due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. 

 

Given the heightened rate of requests for emergency financial assistance, the Fund is currently distributing about $400,000-$500,000 per week (compared to an average of $75,000 per week in the first half of 2023).

 

ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNITY FUND

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country’s cultural vibrancy. Learn more at entertainmentcommunity.org.

 



