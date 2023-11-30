Video: The AMDA Effect - Naomi Rodgers Talks Path to Performing, TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL & More

Watch Naomi Rodgers chat about what she learned at AMDA, and how her “dreams have become a reality.”  

By: Nov. 30, 2023

“This role was meant for me.” AMDA alumna Naomi Rodgers smiles as she recounts the diligent preparation and heart and soul she poured into auditioning for the role of Tina Turner in the national touring production of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. “One thing that I love about acting is how you get to step outside of yourself and be someone else. Be something else. And you get to tell a story that can change lives. I think that’s why art is so important. We heal the world!” For over 60 years, AMDA has launched some of the most successful careers in theatre, film, and television, and Rodgers feels that it was at AMDA where she learned to hone in on her confidence. “AMDA has built a name for themselves to be able to have these directors look at us and respect the work that we do. That’s what AMDA has prepared me for…to be looked at as a professional.”

Watch Naomi Rodgers chat about her lifelong path to performing, what she learned at AMDA, and how her “dreams have become a reality.”  

With Campuses in New York City and Los Angeles, AMDA offers Undergraduate, Graduate, and Conservatory programs in Acting, Musical Theatre, Dance, and Film & Television Arts. Visit amda.edu for more info!



