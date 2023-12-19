Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 19th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 19, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Wednesday, December 20- The cast of Roundabout Theater Company's Jonah meets the press.

Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More

by: Review Roundups

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer, opens on Broadway tonight in a production from Second Stage Theater. Read the reviews!

Meet the Cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

by: Stephi Wild

The Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, has begun performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Meet the cast here!

Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 3!

by Team BWW

This season's prizes include a trip to New York City for all finalists.. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS 'Burn Book' With New Posters For the Movie Musical With Auli'i Cravalho, Reneé Rapp & More

by Michael Major

Get ready to 'watch thew world burn' with new Mean Girls character posters, giving an inside look at the movie musical's 'Burn Book.' (more...)

Photos/Video: First Look at DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC Special on CBS With Amber Riley, Jason Alexander & More

by Michael Major

CBS' DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC will include Jason Alexander, Zachary Levi, Skylar Astin, Amanda Kloots, Amber Riley and more. Watch videos and check out photos now!. (more...)

Review Roundup: Tennessee Williams' THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA, Starring Tim Daly, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and More!

by Stephi Wild

An all new production of Tennessee Williams's timeless masterpiece The Night of the Iguana, directed by Tony Award nominee Emily Mann, has officially opened Off-Broadway! Read the reviews for The Night of the Iguana here!. (more...)

SHUCKED Producer Mike Bosner on Saying Goodbye to Broadway

by Cara Joy David

Late last season a musical came to Broadway from an unusual tryout city with a marketing campaign tied to a fruit. Shucked will leave Broadway in a month, though seemingly not because of either of the oddities I just mentioned.. (more...)

Theatre Critic Peter Marks Will Depart the Washington Post

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Peter Marks, longtime theatre critic for the Washington Post, will leave the publication at the end of the year.. (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose & More Perform in the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Special

by Michael Major

Performers for the upcoming Kennedy Center Honors will include Ariana DeBose, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marc Shaiman, Dove Cameron, Tituss Burgess, Christine Baranski, and more. See the full lineup!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!