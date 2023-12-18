Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose & More Perform in the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Special

The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors will air on Wednesday, Dec. 27 (8:00-10:30 PM, ET/PT).

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 4 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose & More Perform in the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Special

The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors will air on Wednesday, Dec. 27 (8:00-10:30 PM, ET/PT).

Renée Fleming's tribute will feature lead storytelling from Christine Baranski. Dove Cameron performs “The Light in the Piazza” with Patrick Vaccariello. Tituss Burgess, Christine Baranski, Susan Graham, Rev. Stef & Jubilation Choir will perform “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Carousel. 

For the tribute to Barry Gibb, Ariana DeBose performs a disco medley of “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever,” “Stayin’ Alive,” and “You Should Be Dancin’” with Chloe Flower. Ben Platt performs “Nights on Broadway” with Wayne Linsey.

Cynthia Erivo will perform “Alfie” during a tribute to Dionne Warwick. Chloe Bailey will also perform “Walk on By.”

Whoopi Goldberg, Robert De Niro, and more will present the honor to Billy Crystal. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Marc Shaiman will perform a Billy Crystal medley, also including De Niro for “It Had to Be You.” 

Rita Moreno will be presenting Queen Latifah with her honor.

The special will air on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte Visit HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Photos: Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte Visit HARMONY on Broadway

Maryina Majok and boyfriend, Bobby Conte made the Broadway scene at “Harmony” at the Barrymore Theatre and congratulated the cast after the show.  

2
Theatre Critic Peter Marks Will Depart the Washington Post Photo
Theatre Critic Peter Marks Will Depart the Washington Post

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Peter Marks, longtime theatre critic for the Washington Post, will leave the publication at the end of the year.

3
Photos/Video: First Look at DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC Special Photo
Photos/Video: First Look at DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC Special

CBS' DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC will include Jason Alexander performing “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Let’s Go Fly a Kite”; Zachary Levi will perform “Jolly Holliday”; Skylar Astin and Amanda Kloots will perform “Put on a Happy Face”; Amber Riley will sing “Chim Chim Cheree”; and more. Watch videos and check out photos now!

4
Photos: First Look at Fanning, Paulson & More in APPROPRIATE Photo
Photos: First Look at Fanning, Paulson & More in APPROPRIATE

Get a first look at Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, and more in APPROPRIATE.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Photos/Video: First Look at DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC Special on CBS With Amber Riley, Jason Alexander & MorePhotos/Video: First Look at DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC Special on CBS With Amber Riley, Jason Alexander & More
HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Coming to PVOD TomorrowHUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Coming to PVOD Tomorrow
TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Will Be Available to Own or Rent on Digital TomorrowTROLLS BAND TOGETHER Will Be Available to Own or Rent on Digital Tomorrow
Video: First Look at Jack Harlow's NO PLACE LIKE HOME VR ConcertVideo: First Look at Jack Harlow's NO PLACE LIKE HOME VR Concert

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
ALADDIN
Ticket Central WONKA
HADESTOWN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You