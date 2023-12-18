Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose & More Perform in the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Special

The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors will air on Wednesday, Dec. 27 (8:00-10:30 PM, ET/PT).

Renée Fleming's tribute will feature lead storytelling from Christine Baranski. Dove Cameron performs “The Light in the Piazza” with Patrick Vaccariello. Tituss Burgess, Christine Baranski, Susan Graham, Rev. Stef & Jubilation Choir will perform “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Carousel.

For the tribute to Barry Gibb, Ariana DeBose performs a disco medley of “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever,” “Stayin’ Alive,” and “You Should Be Dancin’” with Chloe Flower. Ben Platt performs “Nights on Broadway” with Wayne Linsey.

Cynthia Erivo will perform “Alfie” during a tribute to Dionne Warwick. Chloe Bailey will also perform “Walk on By.”

Whoopi Goldberg, Robert De Niro, and more will present the honor to Billy Crystal. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Marc Shaiman will perform a Billy Crystal medley, also including De Niro for “It Had to Be You.”

Rita Moreno will be presenting Queen Latifah with her honor.

The special will air on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).