Theatre Critic Peter Marks Will Depart the Washington Post

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Peter Marks, longtime theatre critic for the Washington Post, will leave the publication at the end of the year.

"A personal note: My last day as the Post's theater critic will be Dec. 31," he writes. "I leave with gratitude to everyone who has read my work -- and with exhilaration about what comes next!"

Marks joined the Washington Post as chief drama critic in 2002. He has also written for the New York Times, the Star-Ledger and Bergen Record. In 2017 he, along with Elisabeth Vincentelli and Terry Teachout, launched Three on the Aisle- a podcast about theatre in America.