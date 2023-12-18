Theatre Critic Peter Marks Will Depart the Washington Post

Marks has served as chief drama critic for over two decades.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Peter Marks, longtime theatre critic for the Washington Post, will leave the publication at the end of the year.

"A personal note: My last day as the Post's theater critic will be Dec. 31," he writes. "I leave with gratitude to everyone who has read my work -- and with exhilaration about what comes next!"

Marks joined the Washington Post as chief drama critic in 2002. He has also written for the New York Times, the Star-Ledger and Bergen Record. In 2017 he, along with Elisabeth Vincentelli and Terry Teachout, launched Three on the Aisle- a podcast about theatre in America.



