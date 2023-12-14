Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 14th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 14, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 14, 2023

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 3 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers
Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD Photo 4 Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 14, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video!
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been announced for the Broadway premiere of the new musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. Find out who is joining the cast, plus watch a brand new music video here!. (more...)

Broadway Revival Production of PARADE Will Embark on Tour in 2025
by Stephi Wild
The acclaimed Broadway revival of Parade is hitting the road in 2025! The musical will launch its tour in January 2025 at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. (more...)

Video: Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)
by Backstage with Richard Ridge
Let Stephanie J. Block be the soundtrack of your holiday season! The Tony winner just released her debut holiday album, Merry Christmas, Darling with Club 44 Records and it's now available to purchase and stream everywhere. Watch our interview with Stephanie!
 

Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 5!
by Team BWW
Voting is now open to select the Top 5 for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Cast your vote today!. (more...

Photos: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Reunite at the MAESTRO Premiere; Carey Mulligan, Jonathan Bailey & More Attend
by Michael Major
A Star Is Born stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper reunited last night at the Netflix premiere of Maestro. The Los Angeles Special Screening took place at The Academy Museum. Check out photos of director, producer, co-writer, Bradley Cooper and actors Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Jonathan Bailey, and more.. (more...

THE LOST BOYS Musical In Development Directed by Michael Arden
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Learn details about the musical adaptation of THE LOST BOYS, as director Michael Arden takes the helm.. (more...)

Frankie Grande to Return to TITANIQUE; Nathan Lee Graham to Join the Cast
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Original cast member Frankie J. Grande will return to his captain’s quarters and Nathan Lee Graham will board the ship of dreams for the first time in the smash-hit run of the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique for limited engagements.. (more...)

THE COLOR PURPLE Receives 5 Critics Choice Film Nominations - Full List of Nominees!
by Michael Major
The Color Purple has received five Critics Choice Film nominations. Nominees include Danielle Brooks, Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Disney's Wish, Barbie, and more. Check out the full list of nominations now!. (more...

Video: Watch Norbert Leo Butz Sing 'Defying Gravity' at Home in New TikTok
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch Norbert Leo Butz's rendition of Defying Gravity in a new TikTok!. (more...

Vanessa Hudgens

A California native, Vanessa Hudgens began her career in musical theatre at the age of eight, performing in productions of Evita, Carousel, The Wizard of Oz, The King & I, The Music Man, Cinderella and Damn Yankees. She made her feature film debut in Catherine Hardwick's Thirteen, starring Holly Hunter and Evan Rachel Wood, and co-starred in the action film, Thunderbirds. She is best known for her role as Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel's breakaway hit, "High School Musical" and its follow up films, "High School Musical 2" and the theatrical release, High School Musical 3: Senior Year. She followed her "High School Musical" success with the critically acclaimed Bandslam, as well as Beastly and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. Credits include Frozen Ground, directed by Scott Walker, Spring Breakers, opposite James Franco and Selena Gomez and directed by Harmony Korine, and Gimme Shelter, directed by Ron Krauss. In 2010, she won the ShoWest Award for "Female Star of Tomorrow" and the Trendsetter Award at the 2014 Young Hollywood Awards. Additional film credits include tick, tick...BOOM!, The Princess Switch, Second Act, and Bad Boys for Life.

Hudgens played the titular role in Gigi on Broadway and starred in the KENNEDY Center production of In the Heights. She's perhaps best known for her work in the High School Musical franchise. She also starred in Rent: Live and Grease: Live. She executive produced and star in The Knight Before Christmas.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Tammy Blanchard
George Furth
Lee Remick 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Enemies and adversaries
They try and tear me down
You want me baby? I dare you
Try and tear me down."

- Hedwig and the Angry Inch


