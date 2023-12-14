 Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 14th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 14, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 14, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video!
Broadway Revival Production of PARADE Will Embark on Tour in 2025
Video: Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)
Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 5!
by Team BWW
Voting is now open to select the Top 5 for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Cast your vote today!. (more...)
Photos: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Reunite at the MAESTRO Premiere; Carey Mulligan, Jonathan Bailey & More Attend
by Michael Major
A Star Is Born stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper reunited last night at the Netflix premiere of Maestro. The Los Angeles Special Screening took place at The Academy Museum. Check out photos of director, producer, co-writer, Bradley Cooper and actors Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Jonathan Bailey, and more.. (more...)
THE LOST BOYS Musical In Development Directed by Michael Arden
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Learn details about the musical adaptation of THE LOST BOYS, as director Michael Arden takes the helm.. (more...)
Frankie Grande to Return to TITANIQUE; Nathan Lee Graham to Join the Cast
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Original cast member Frankie J. Grande will return to his captain’s quarters and Nathan Lee Graham will board the ship of dreams for the first time in the smash-hit run of the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique for limited engagements.. (more...)
THE COLOR PURPLE Receives 5 Critics Choice Film Nominations - Full List of Nominees!
by Michael Major
The Color Purple has received five Critics Choice Film nominations. Nominees include Danielle Brooks, Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Disney's Wish, Barbie, and more. Check out the full list of nominations now!. (more...)
Video: Watch Norbert Leo Butz Sing 'Defying Gravity' at Home in New TikTok
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch Norbert Leo Butz's rendition of Defying Gravity in a new TikTok!. (more...)
Vanessa Hudgens
A California native, Vanessa Hudgens began her career in musical theatre at the age of eight, performing in productions of Evita, Carousel, The Wizard of Oz, The King & I, The Music Man, Cinderella and Damn Yankees. She made her feature film debut in Catherine Hardwick's Thirteen, starring Holly Hunter and Evan Rachel Wood, and co-starred in the action film, Thunderbirds. She is best known for her role as Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel's breakaway hit, "High School Musical" and its follow up films, "High School Musical 2" and the theatrical release, High School Musical 3: Senior Year. She followed her "High School Musical" success with the critically acclaimed Bandslam, as well as Beastly and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. Credits include Frozen Ground, directed by Scott Walker, Spring Breakers, opposite James Franco and Selena Gomez and directed by Harmony Korine, and Gimme Shelter, directed by Ron Krauss. In 2010, she won the ShoWest Award for "Female Star of Tomorrow" and the Trendsetter Award at the 2014 Young Hollywood Awards. Additional film credits include tick, tick...BOOM!, The Princess Switch, Second Act, and Bad Boys for Life.
Hudgens played the titular role in Gigi on Broadway and starred in the KENNEDY Center production of In the Heights. She's perhaps best known for her work in the High School Musical franchise. She also starred in Rent: Live and Grease: Live. She executive produced and star in The Knight Before Christmas.
