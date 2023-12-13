Video: Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)

Let Stephanie J. Block be the soundtrack of your holiday season! The Tony winner just released her debut holiday album, Merry Christmas, Darling with Club 44 Records and it's now available to purchase and stream everywhere.



Merry Christmas, Darling is a lush and ravishing holiday treat featuring both secular and sacred seasonal classics, in addition to new musical discoveries. The album includes “When You Hold Me in Your Arms (It’s Christmas)” – a duet with her husband, fellow Broadway star Sebastian Arcelus – a new song written for Block by Club44 co-founder Wayne Haun and Tony-winning lyricist David Zippel. The album’s take on the evergreen “Little Drummer Girl” is a tender duet with Block’s daughter Vivienne Arcelus. Other highlights include the title track, originally popularized by The Carpenters, in addition to “And Snow” and “Winter White,” two recent additions to the holiday canon co-written by co-founder Joel Lindsey.



“I mentioned to my daughter that I needed to write a little press blurb about my upcoming Christmas album and she responded ‘OUR Christmas album.’ My initial thought response was to laugh and shake my head, but after a brief moment I realized her comment was exactly right," said Stephanie. "My wish is for Merry Christmas, Darling to feel like it belongs to everyone. It's been created in love and collaboration and a hope that is for all to share in.”

Below, watch as she checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about how the whole project started as one track, why song selection was so important to her, and so much more!



