Video: Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)

Merry Christmas, Darling is now available to purchase and stream.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 3 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers
Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD Photo 4 Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Video: Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling) Let Stephanie J. Block be the soundtrack of your holiday season! The Tony winner just released her debut holiday album, Merry Christmas, Darling with Club 44 Records and it's now available to purchase and stream everywhere.
 
Merry Christmas, Darling is a lush and ravishing holiday treat featuring both secular and sacred seasonal classics, in addition to new musical discoveries. The album includes “When You Hold Me in Your Arms (It’s Christmas)” – a duet with her husband, fellow Broadway star Sebastian Arcelus – a new song written for Block by Club44 co-founder Wayne Haun and Tony-winning lyricist David Zippel. The album’s take on the evergreen “Little Drummer Girl” is a tender duet with Block’s daughter Vivienne Arcelus. Other highlights include the title track, originally popularized by The Carpenters, in addition to “And Snow” and “Winter White,” two recent additions to the holiday canon co-written by co-founder Joel Lindsey.
 
“I mentioned to my daughter that I needed to write a little press blurb about my upcoming Christmas album and she responded ‘OUR Christmas album.’ My initial thought response was to laugh and shake my head, but after a brief moment I realized her comment was exactly right," said Stephanie. "My wish is for Merry Christmas, Darling to feel like it belongs to everyone. It's been created in love and collaboration and a hope that is for all to share in.”

Below, watch as she checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about how the whole project started as one track, why song selection was so important to her, and so much more!

 





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Patrick Olson Unpacks Lifes Mysteries in EMERGENCE Photo
Video: Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE

“Are we alive? How did we get here?” “What is the nature of time?” and “Where does human love originate?” All are questions that Patrick Olson asks audiences to wrap their heads around in the New York premiere of Emergence.

2
Video: Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Photo
Video: Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create

Looking to continue your education in the arts? Look no further than AMDA, the lead sponser of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage. In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge checks in with Musical Theater Department Chair Elaine Petricoff and faculty member (and Next On Stage judge!) Kyle Taylor Parker.

3
Video: Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATHS THEATER, Improv and More Photo
Video: Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More

Jason Kravits has more than the holidays keeping him busy this Decmeber. In addition to starring opposite John Turtorro and Elizabeth Marvel in Sabbath's Theater at the New Group, the television and Broadway veteran is getting ready to make his Chelsea Table and Stage debut with a jaw-dropping evening of completely improvised music and comedy. In this video, he checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss the thrill of being back onstage x2!

4
Video: The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Shows Off-Broadway Premiere Photo
Video: The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere

Watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge discusses the Off-Broadway premiere of Jen Silverman's Spain at Second Stage Theater.

From This Author - Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge." His guests have included Chita Rivera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban... Backstage Live with Richard Ridge">(read more about this author)

Video: Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCEVideo: Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
Video: Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists CreateVideo: Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
Video: Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and MoreVideo: Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Video: Jen Silverman, Tyne Rafaeli & More Discuss SPAIN Off-Broadway PremiereVideo: Jen Silverman, Tyne Rafaeli & More Discuss SPAIN Off-Broadway Premiere
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer Video
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer
MEAN GIRLS Cast Reveals How the Original Film Impacted the Movie Musical Video
MEAN GIRLS Cast Reveals How the Original Film Impacted the Movie Musical
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE Video
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
I NEED THAT
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
& JULIET

Recommended For You