Photos: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Reunite at the MAESTRO Premiere; Carey Mulligan, Jonathan Bailey & More Attend

A Star Is Born stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper reunited last night at the Netflix premiere of Maestro. The Los Angeles Special Screening took place at The Academy Museum.

Maestro, which tells the story of the legendary Leonard Bernstein is Cooper's followup to the Oscar-winning remake. He produced, directed, and co-wrote the film with Josh Singer. Other producers on the film include Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and more.

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

The film also stars Mulligan, Cooper, and Matt Bomer, along with Gideon Glick, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and Miriam Shor.

Photos by Emilio Madrid/Getty Images for Netflix; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix