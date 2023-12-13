Video: Watch Norbert Leo Butz Sing 'Defying Gravity' at Home in New TikTok

Norbert Leo Butz, who originated the role of Fiyero in Wicked on Broadway, has taken on the song of another Wicked character, Elphaba!

Watch Norbert Leo Butz's rendition of Defying Gravity in a new TikTok below!

The production recently celebrated its 20th anniversary on October 30, 2023. The current cast of Wicked includes Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, John Dossett as The Wizard, Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, Jordan Litz as Fiyero, Jake Pedersen as Boq, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose, and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond.

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

WICKED features a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good." The Gershwin Theatre on 50th Street and Broadway is that magical place. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story. It will send your spirits soaring to heights you’ll never forget.