Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 13th, 2023

Video: Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE

by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

“Are we alive? How did we get here?” “What is the nature of time?” and “Where does human love originate?” All are questions that Patrick Olson asks audiences to wrap their heads around in the New York premiere of Emergence. See our interview with Patrick here!

Words From The Wings: Noah Robbins of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Shares Favorite Backstage Moments and More!

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Noah Robbins of Purlie Victorious. Noah told us all about his favorite backstage moments, routines and more!

Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 5!

by Team BWW

Voting is now open to select the Top 5 for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Cast your vote today!. (more...)

A Screenplay About the Making of SPIDER-MAN: TURN OFF THE DARK Has Been Written

by Stephi Wild

A screenplay has been written for a film about the making of the musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. The film is written by Hunter Toro and is called Boy Falls From The Sky.. (more...)

PADDINGTON - THE MUSICAL is in Development; Aims For 2025 UK Premiere

by Stephi Wild

The beloved bear Paddington is headed to the stage with a new musical now in development! Learn more about what we know about the musical so far!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/10/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/10/2023.. (more...)

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Out of DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Performances This Week

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott will be out of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea Dec 12-14 due to sickness. . (more...)

Jackie Burns, Jenn Colella, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of New Musical SILK

by Stephi Wild

'SILK' A New Musical receives an industry reading. Press release announces the upcoming presentation of the musical.. (more...)

Video: Timothée Chalamet Would Like to Bring His WONKA Role to Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Timothée Chalamet revealed that he would potentially be interested in bringing his Wonka role to Broadway!. (more...)

