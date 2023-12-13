Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 13th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 13, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 13, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 13, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Video: Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
“Are we alive? How did we get here?” “What is the nature of time?” and “Where does human love originate?” All are questions that Patrick Olson asks audiences to wrap their heads around in the New York premiere of Emergence. See our interview with Patrick here!

Words From The Wings: Noah Robbins of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Shares Favorite Backstage Moments and More!
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Noah Robbins of Purlie Victorious. Noah told us all about his favorite backstage moments, routines and more!

Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 5!
by Team BWW
Voting is now open to select the Top 5 for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Cast your vote today!. (more...

A Screenplay About the Making of SPIDER-MAN: TURN OFF THE DARK Has Been Written
by Stephi Wild
A screenplay has been written for a film about the making of the musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. The film is written by Hunter Toro and is called Boy Falls From The Sky.. (more...

PADDINGTON - THE MUSICAL is in Development; Aims For 2025 UK Premiere
by Stephi Wild
The beloved bear Paddington is headed to the stage with a new musical now in development! Learn more about what we know about the musical so far!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/10/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/10/2023.. (more...

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Out of DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Performances This Week
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott will be out of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea Dec 12-14 due to sickness. . (more...)

Jackie Burns, Jenn Colella, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of New Musical SILK
by Stephi Wild
'SILK' A New Musical receives an industry reading. Press release announces the upcoming presentation of the musical.. (more...)

Video: Timothée Chalamet Would Like to Bring His WONKA Role to Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Timothée Chalamet revealed that he would potentially be interested in bringing his Wonka role to Broadway!. (more...

Taylor Swift

Swift began professional songwriting at age 14 and signed with Big Machine Records in 2005 to become a country singer. Under Big Machine, she released six studio albums, four of them to country radio, starting with her self-titled album in 2006. Her next, Fearless (2008), explored country pop, and its singles "Love Story" and "You Belong with Me" catapulted her to prominence. Speak Now (2010) incorporated rock influences, while Red (2012) experimented with electronic elements and featured Swift's first Billboard Hot 100 number-one song, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together". She departed from her country image with 1989 (2014), a synth-pop album supported by the chart-topping songs "Shake It Off", "Blank Space", and "Bad Blood". Media scrutiny inspired the hip-hop-flavored Reputation (2017) and its number-one single "Look What You Made Me Do".

After signing a new contract with Republic Records in 2018, Swift released the pop album Lover (2019) and autobiographical documentary Miss Americana (2020). She embraced indie folk and alternative rock on her 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore, explored chill-out styles on Midnights (2022), and re-recorded four of her first six albums as "Taylor's Versions" following a dispute with Big Machine. The albums and their number-one songs "Cardigan", "Willow", "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)", and "Anti-Hero" broke various records. In 2023, Swift embarked on the Eras Tour, her most expansive concert tour. She has also directed music videos and films such as All Too Well: The Short Film (2021).

Having sold over 200 million records globally, Swift is one of the best-selling musicians, the most-streamed female artist on Spotify, and the only act to have five albums with first-week sales of over one million copies in the US. She has been featured in listicles such as Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists, the Time 100, and Forbes Celebrity 100. Among her accolades are 12 Grammy Awards, including three Album of the Year wins; a Primetime Emmy Award; 40 American Music Awards; 29 Billboard Music Awards; 23 MTV Video Music Awards; three IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year awards; and 101 Guinness World Records. Honored with titles such as Artist of the Decade and Woman of the Decade, Swift is an advocate for artists' rights and women's empowerment.


Other birthdays on this date include:
Dick Van Dyke 
Nancy Opel
NeNe Leakes

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Isn't it nice to know a lot? And a little bit not?"

- Into the Woods


