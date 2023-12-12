Video: Timothée Chalamet Would Like to Bring His WONKA Role to Broadway

"Broadway is tough. Musical theater is way harder than people think," he said.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

Timothée Chalamet revealed that he would potentially be interested in bringing his Wonka role to Broadway! In an interview with Extra, the actor was asked if that would be something he would do.

"Wow… Yeah, yeah," he replied. "But Broadway is tough. Musical theater is way harder than people think. Eight shows a week, that’s harder than anything."

He went on to joke that singing live would be a lot harder than what he did for the film, teasing, "It was pre-recorded. A lot of auto-tune. Auto-tune. AI. I'm joking… I think I'm joking."

Check out the clip below!

Chalamet is no stranger to the stage, as he previously starred in Manhattan Theatre Club's Off-Broadway world premiere production of Prodigal Son in 2015. He won a Lucille Lortel Award and gained a nomination for a Drama League Award for this role. His other stage credits include The Talls in 2011.

About Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet began his career as a teenager in television productions, appearing in the drama series Homeland in 2012. In 2014 he made his film debut in the comedy-drama Men, Women & Children and appeared in Christopher Nolan's science fiction film Interstellar. Chalamet came to international attention with the lead role of a lovestruck teenager in Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age film Call Me by Your Name (2017), earning him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor. Alongside supporting roles in Greta Gerwig's films Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019), he took on starring roles as drug addict Nic Sheff in the biographical drama Beautiful Boy (2018), Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's science fiction film Dune (2021), and a young cannibal in Guadagnino's romantic horror film Bones and All (2022), which he also produced.

About WONKA

Wonka is a 2023 musical fantasy film directed by Paul King, who co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Farnaby, based on a story by King. It tells the origin story of Willy Wonka, a character in the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl, featuring his early days as a chocolatier. The film stars Timothée Chalamet in the title role, along with newcomer Calah Lane and an ensemble cast including Keegan-Michael KeyPaterson JosephMatt LucasMathew BayntonSally HawkinsRowan AtkinsonJim Carter, Tom Davis, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant.



Recommended For You