A Screenplay About the Making of SPIDER-MAN: TURN OFF THE DARK Has Been Written

A screenplay has been written for a film about the making of the musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. According to Variety's Black List, a list of films that were not produced this year, the film is written by Hunter Toro and is called Boy Falls From The Sky.

Boy Falls From The Sky "tells of an anxious playwright whose world is turned upside down by lies and bone-crushing accidents as he mounts the Broadway show 'Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.'"

No other details about the film have been announced at this time, or information on whether or not we will see it hit the big screen.

About Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark

The musical, now infamous for its many troubles, premiered on Broadway in 2011. The musical features music and lyrics by Bono and the Edge and a book by Julie Taymor, Glen Berger, and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

The musical's original opening night was delayed several times following actors being injured performing stunts. After receiving negative reviews, the musical went on a month-long hiatus to take time for reworking, bringing in Aguirre-Sacasa to revise the story and book. The production finally officially opened on June 14, 2011, and closed on January 4, 2024.