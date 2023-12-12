Video: Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE

The limited run of Emergence concludes on January 7, 2024.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 3 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 4 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers

Emergence: Things Are Not As They Seem Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $41.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Emergence: Things Are Not As They Seem

“Are we alive? How did we get here?” “What is the nature of time?” and “Where does human love originate?” All are questions that Patrick Olson asks audiences to wrap their heads around in the New York premiere of Emergence.

Emergence is a revolutionary theatrical experience that stands at the intersection of art, science and music. It defies conventional boundaries, pushing the limits of creativity and intellect and expanding the horizons of both performers and spectators alike. Emergence is an invitation to embark on a transformative journey where the realms of knowledge and artistic expression intertwine, and things are not as they seem.

"I enjoy the time after the show the most- when people tell me their stories and express to me what the show has meant for them," he explained to Richard Ridge. "Sometimes it's hard to process! I feel some responsibility... but people are moved! They will wait 20 minutes or longer for the chance to talk. One of the themes of the whole show is connection- because the show builds this connection with people, the moments after  carry so much weight for me."

Below, watch as the two chat more about what exactly the thought-provoking new show is and why you should catch it at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theater at The Pershing Square Signature Center while you still can!






RELATED STORIES

1
Bechdel Project Awarded $10,000 By The New York State Council On The Arts Photo
Bechdel Project Awarded $10,000 By The New York State Council On The Arts

Bechdel Project receives $10,000 grant from NYSCA to support arts and culture sector.Bechdel Project has received a grant award totaling $10,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the nonprofit arts and culture sector.

2
Listen: Scheana Shay of VANDERPUMP RULES Sits Down on Bravos Podcast Photo
Listen: Scheana Shay of VANDERPUMP RULES Sits Down on Bravo's Podcast

Episode three of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast hosted by Emmy-Nominated Executive Producer, Alex Baskin, is out now featuring Scheana Shay of  “Vanderpump Rules” and Jeremiah Smith, Executive Producer of “Vanderpump Rules.”  Listen to a preview of the podcast now!

3
Plaza and Abbott Out of DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Performances Photo
Plaza and Abbott Out of DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Performances

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott will be out of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea Dec 12-14 due to sickness. 

4
Matteo Bocelli Announces Australian Tour Photo
Matteo Bocelli Announces Australian Tour

TEG Van Egmond are thrilled to launch the first Australian headline tour of Italian singer/songwriter Matteo Bocelli. Son of the legendary Tuscan Tenor Andrea Bocelli, Matteo will perform in some of Australia's most spectacular venues across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth in support of his eponymous first album, Matteo.

From This Author - Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge." His guests have included Chita Rivera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban... Backstage Live with Richard Ridge">(read more about this author)

Video: Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists CreateVideo: Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
Video: Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and MoreVideo: Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Video: Jen Silverman, Tyne Rafaeli & More Discuss SPAIN Off-Broadway PremiereVideo: Jen Silverman, Tyne Rafaeli & More Discuss SPAIN Off-Broadway Premiere
Video: Tony Yazbeck Talks Directing and Choreographing Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDENVideo: Tony Yazbeck Talks Directing and Choreographing Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' Video
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Recommended For You