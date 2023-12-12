Video: Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE

“Are we alive? How did we get here?” “What is the nature of time?” and “Where does human love originate?” All are questions that Patrick Olson asks audiences to wrap their heads around in the New York premiere of Emergence.

Emergence is a revolutionary theatrical experience that stands at the intersection of art, science and music. It defies conventional boundaries, pushing the limits of creativity and intellect and expanding the horizons of both performers and spectators alike. Emergence is an invitation to embark on a transformative journey where the realms of knowledge and artistic expression intertwine, and things are not as they seem.

"I enjoy the time after the show the most- when people tell me their stories and express to me what the show has meant for them," he explained to Richard Ridge. "Sometimes it's hard to process! I feel some responsibility... but people are moved! They will wait 20 minutes or longer for the chance to talk. One of the themes of the whole show is connection- because the show builds this connection with people, the moments after carry so much weight for me."

