Jackie Burns, Jenn Colella, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of New Musical SILK

A private industry reading will be held for Silk, a new musical created by Meg Fofonoff with a book and additional lyrics by Eric Holmes and music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and Daniel Edmonds. Directed by Chilina Kennedy, the reading will take place on Friday, December 15, 2023 in New York City.

The reading of Silk will feature Myha'la Herrold (Netflix's “Leave the World Behind”) as Denise, Julian Ovenden as Mouret, Jackie Burns as Mme Des Forges, Eddie Cooper as Baudu, Aisha Jackson as Pauline, Kevin Cahoon as Bourdoncle, James Harkness as Bourras, Hailee Kaleem Wright as Genevieve, Jenn Colella as Countess Des Boves, Jennifer Fouche as Madame Guibal, Josh Jordan as Jean, Nasia Thomas as Madame Marty, Bridget Beirne as Madame Aurelie, Lauren Cipoletti as Clara, Megam Masako Haley as Marguerite, Jimmy Brewer as Deloche, and Jakeim Hart as Bauge.

In Silk, Denise, a young woman from the country attempts to survive in Paris at the turn of the century and comes head-to-head with the owner of the world's first department store, Mouret. A precursor to Zuckerberg, Musk and Gates, Octave Mouret revolutionizes the world and its relationship to shopping, but then Denise revolutionizes Mouret. As all of Paris loses their mind over the most decadent fabrics for the least amount of money, sexual politics collide with capitalism. Can someone ever love the man who set the world on a path towards obsessive consumption?