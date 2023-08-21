Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 21, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 21, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, August 23- Refuge Plays Meet and Greet

Sunday, August 27- Goodnight, Oscar closes on Broadway

Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale

by BroadwayWorld TV

Boop-oop-a-doop! Animation icon Betty Boop is gearing up to hit the stage in a new musical adaptation! See which designers will bring this cartoon icon to life on stage!(more...)

Review Roundup: EL MAGO POP Opens on Broadway - Updating Live!

by By: Review Roundups El Mago Pop, the eponymous Broadway show from Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop,” opens on Broadway tonight, Sunday, August 20th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, making Antonio the youngest illusionist to have his own show on Broadway. Check out what the critics have to say here! (more...)

Ivo van Hove to Direct JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam in 2024

by Chloe Rabinowitz

What's the buzz? Tony-winning director Ivo van Hove is set to direct a production of the original rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, at Nationale Theaterkassa in the Netherlands in 2024. (more...)

Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF

by Guest Author

When history repeats…and how theatre can break the cycle.. (more...)

Photos: HIPPEST TRIP- THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL Prepares For Its World Premiere!

By: A.A. Cristi

Start a love train and check out first look photos from rehearsals for the world premiere of Hippest Trip – The Soul Train Musical at San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater.



Josh Groban Sidelined From SWEENEY TODD Due To Covid

by A.A. Cristi

The work will have to wait a while longer as Tony-nominated Sweeney Todd star Josh Groban recuperates from Covid-19. (more...)

Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

by A.A. Cristi

Actor Shia LaBeouf will team up with acclaimed playwright David Mamet and director Marja-Lewis Ryan on a world premiere play! (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/13/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/13/2023.. (more...)

Video: Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour

by BroadwayWorld TV

To Neverland! Lonny Price and Larissa Fasthorse are bringing Peter Pan back to life! meet the company who will bring the cast of lost boys, pirates, and more to life! (more...)

Video: The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!

By: BroadwayWorld TV

Rehearsals are now underway for the world premiere of Jaja's African Hair Braiding, beginning Broadway performances this fall! Meet the company!

Alex Newell

Alex Newell won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Shucked, making them the first gender-nonconforming performer to win a Tony Award. Alex has an extensive list of credits both in Broadway and television. TV credits include the recent fan favorite “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” along with the Emmy®-nominated Christmas special; “Our Kind of People,” and two hit Fox series, “Empire” and “Glee.” Alex has received overwhelming accolades and award nominations including Critics Choice, Gold Derby, Screen Actors Guild, and Hollywood Critics Association. Broadway credits include Once On This Island, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album, and the show won the Tony for Best Musical Revival. Recently, Alex starred in the pre-Broadway show, The Last Supper. As a singer, Newell has released tracks with Clean Bandit, Blonde, and The Knocks.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Andrew Garfield

Amy Adams



