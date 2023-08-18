Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

The cast also features Academy Award nominee David Paymer, Dominic Hoffman, and Evan Jongkeit in the titular role.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

Actor Shia LaBeouf will make his stage debut in the world premiere of Henry Johnson, a new work from playwright David Mamet, directed by Marja-Lewis Ryan, showrunner of the Showtime series The L Word: Generation Q.

The play, which will play a limited four-week run at The Electric Lodge in Venice, California beginning September 1, follows "the plight of a man after an act of compassion upends his life,”. 

In addition to La Beouf, the cast also features Academy Award nominee David Paymer, Dominic Hoffman, and Evan Jongkeit in the titular role.

“I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to work with David Mamet. His talent and creativity are unparalleled, and it is truly an honor to collaborate with arguably our greatest living playwright. “Henry Johnson” is a unique and compelling story. It has not only inspired me but has also pushed me to grow as a performer. Marja’s guidance and mentorship have been invaluable, and I am grateful for the knowledge and wisdom Evan has shared with me. Working with these artists has deepened my appreciation for the power of storytelling. I am immensely thankful for the chance to learn from and build with them,” LaBeouf said in a statement.

Mamet and director Ryan have collaborated before. “I treasure every part of it. It’s like a homecoming,” says Ryan of her return to theater after her TV show’s multi-season run on Showtime.

The famed playwright said of his director, "Constantin Stanislavski wrote that any director who does something interesting with the text does not understand the text. Most stage directors are only English teachers with a stage manager to bring them tea while they confuse the actors. God forgive them, and may God bless Ms. Ryan.”

David Mamet has won a Pulitzer Prize and received Tony nominations for Glengarry Glen Ross (1984) and Speed-the-Plow (1988). As a screenwriter, he has received Oscar nominations for The Verdict (1982) and Wag the Dog (1997). Mamet's books include: The Old Religion (1997), a novel about the lynching of Leo Frank; Five Cities of Refuge: Weekly Reflections on Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy(2004), a Torah commentary with Rabbi Lawrence Kushner; The Wicked Son (2006), a study of Jewish self-hatred and antisemitism; Bambi vs. Godzilla, a commentary on the movie business; The Secret Knowledge: On the Dismantling of American Culture (2011), a commentary on cultural and political issues; and Three War Stories (2013), a trio of novellas about the physical and psychological effects of war.

For more information and ticket sales, please visit: Click Here




