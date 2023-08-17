Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 17th, 2023

Broadway's Gutenberg! offers 'name your own price' ticketing for box office opening day, there's a new musical from Jason Robert Brown on the way and more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  August 17, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, August 17- Jaja's African Hair Braiding Press Meet & Greet
Saturday, August 19 - Just For Us closes on Broadway
Sunday, August 20- El Mago Pop opens on Broadway

New Jason Robert Brown/Taylor Mac Musical MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL to Premiere at Goodman Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The highly anticipated premiere of MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL has been announced at Chicago's Goodman Theatre from Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown and downtown icon Taylor Mac (more...


 

Get 2-for-1 Tickets to Broadway Shows for NYC Broadway Week
by Nicole Rosky
NYC Broadway Week is back! Running from September 4–17, this is your chance to get 2-for-1 to Broadway's best! (more...)


 

GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Will Offer Pick-Your-Price Options For First 50 People at Box Office Opening
by Stephi Wild
The first 50 people in line at the box office opening for Broadway's Gutenberg! The Musical, starring Tony-nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells will have the opportunity to pick their own ticket price! (more...)

Interview: THE COTTAGE's Dana Steingold Talks Her Character 'Dierdre', Working With Jason Alexander & More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
In an exclusive interview, Beetlejuice breakout Dana Steingold opens up about her role in the zany new Broadway comedy, The Cottage! (more...

Photo: Bonnie Milligan Guest Stars On AND JUST LIKE THAT
By: Michael Major
Tony Award-winner Bonnie Milligan, who can currently be seen stealing scenes in the 2023 Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo, will feature on the today's brand new episode of And Just Like That on Max. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/13/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/13/2023.. (more...

Video: Watch Meryl Streep & Ashley Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song By Sara Bareilles, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
by Michael Major
Broadway's Ashley Park joins the legendary Meryl Streep to deliver a stunning performance of “Look For The Light,” a new song from Tony-nominee Sara Bareilles and 'Dear Evan Hansen' duo Benj Pasek & Justin Paul! (more...

Video: COMPANY's Britney Coleman Performs 'Being Alive'
by Stephi Wild
Company tour star Britney Coleman gives us life as she performs Sondheim's showstoppper 'Being Alive' at Broadway in Chicago! (more...)

Pearl Bailey

Pearl Mae Bailey was an American actress, singer and author. She made her way to Broadway from vaudeville in the 1946 show St. Louis Woman in 1946. She received a Special Tony Award for the title role in the all-black production of Hello, Dolly! in 1968. In 1986, she won a Daytime Emmy award for her performance as a fairy godmother in the ABC Afterschool Special Cindy Eller: A Modern Fairy Tale. Her rendition of "Takes Two to Tango" hit the top ten in 1952. In 1976, she became the first African-American to receive the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom on October 17, 1988.

And even more happy birthday wishes go out to...

Robert De Niro
Julian Fellowes
Sean Penn

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Anything can happen if you let it.
Life is out there waiting so go and get it."

- Mary Poppins


