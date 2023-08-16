Photo: Bonnie Milligan Guest Stars In AND JUST LIKE THAT

Tony winner Bonnie Milligan will be appearing in upcoming episodes of And Just Like That..., the popular Sex & the City spinoff on Max.

Milligan plays Lela, Charlotte York's new boss at a New York City art gallery. She was previously seen at the end of the eighth episode and she is now set for more screen time in the tenth episode, which will be streaming tomorrow, August 17th, on Max. Check out a first look of Milligan in the series below!

The latest season of And Just Like That also includes Broadway alums like Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Christopher Jackson, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramirez, Mario Cantone, Julie Halston, Tony Danza, Victor Garber, Miriam Shor, Crystal Lucas-Perry, and more.

The new season features Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The new season coincided with the 25th anniversary of Sex & the City and will also feature the highly-anticipated return of Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

While they are sharing screen time in And Just Like That, Davis recently saw Milligan in her Tony-winning performance as Aunt Debra in the hit Broadway musical, Kimberly Akimbo.

Milligan and Davis after a performance of Kimberly Akimbo

Tony winner Bonnie Milligan made her Broadway debut as Pamela in Head Over Heels, after originating the role at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival. She also starred as Pat in the 1st National Tour of Kinky Boots. Milligan's Off-Broadway credits include God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!), Gigantic (Vineyard Theatre); Jasper in Deadland (Prospect Theater). Her television credits include: recurring as Kathryn on "Search Party" (TBS), "Happy!" (Syfy).

Kimberly Akimbo is currently running at the Booth Theatre.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Kimberly Akimbo is a funny, moving and powerful new musical with songs that beautifully tell us new things. Based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name, Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori. It's the rare example of a good play that has become an even better musical.

Kimberly Akimbo Photo: Bruce Glikas

And Just Like That Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Max