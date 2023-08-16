Photo: Bonnie Milligan Guest Stars In AND JUST LIKE THAT

The new episode of And Just Like That will stream tomorrow, August 17, on Max.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 2 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in Enc Photo 3 Broderick, Smith-Cameron, Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in LOVE LETTERS
What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical Photo 4 What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical

Tony winner Bonnie Milligan will be appearing in upcoming episodes of And Just Like That..., the popular Sex & the City spinoff on Max.

Milligan plays Lela, Charlotte York's new boss at a New York City art gallery. She was previously seen at the end of the eighth episode and she is now set for more screen time in the tenth episode, which will be streaming tomorrow, August 17th, on Max. Check out a first look  of Milligan in the series below!

Photo: Bonnie Milligan Guest Stars In AND JUST LIKE THAT
Mariah Strongin, Daphne Zelle, and Bonnie Milligan

The latest season of And Just Like That also includes Broadway alums like Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Christopher Jackson, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramirez, Mario Cantone, Julie Halston, Tony Danza, Victor Garber, Miriam ShorCrystal Lucas-Perry, and more.

The new season features Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The new season coincided with the 25th anniversary of Sex & the City and will also feature the highly-anticipated return of Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

While they are sharing screen time in And Just Like That, Davis recently saw Milligan in her Tony-winning performance as Aunt Debra in the hit Broadway musical, Kimberly Akimbo.

Photo: Bonnie Milligan Guest Stars In AND JUST LIKE THAT
Milligan and Davis after a performance of Kimberly Akimbo

Tony winner Bonnie Milligan made her Broadway debut as Pamela in Head Over Heels, after originating the role at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival. She also starred as Pat in the 1st National Tour of  Kinky Boots. Milligan's Off-Broadway credits include God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!), Gigantic (Vineyard Theatre); Jasper in Deadland (Prospect Theater). Her television credits include: recurring as Kathryn on "Search Party" (TBS), "Happy!" (Syfy).

Kimberly Akimbo is currently running at the Booth Theatre. 

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. 

Kimberly Akimbo is a funny, moving and powerful new musical with songs that beautifully tell us new things. Based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name, Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori. It's the rare example of a good play that has become an even better musical.

Kimberly Akimbo Photo: Bruce Glikas
And Just Like That Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Max



RELATED STORIES

1
Phylicia Rashad Joins Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s 2023/24 Season Photo
Phylicia Rashad Joins Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s 2023/24 Season

Steppenwolf Theatre Company welcomes renowned directors Phylicia Rashad and Jess McLeod to their highly anticipated 2023/24 season. Get the latest updates and insights into the exciting additions to this acclaimed theater company's lineup.

2
EL MAGO POP Offers Affordable Tickets Through Rush and Lottery Photo
EL MAGO POP Offers Affordable Tickets Through Rush and Lottery

Don't miss your chance to experience EL MAGO POP at an affordable price! Learn about the rush and lottery ticket options available for this limited-time offer. Hurry and secure your discounted tickets today.

3
Ariana DeBose Space Thriller I.S.S. Gets Nationwide Theatrical Release Photo
Ariana DeBose Space Thriller I.S.S. Gets Nationwide Theatrical Release

The Ariana DeBose-led sci-fi thriller I.S.S. has been picked up by Bleeker Street for a U.S. theatrical release. Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite and written by Nick Shafir, the film was produced by Pete Shilaimon, Mickey Liddell. The cast also includes Chris Messina, Pilou Asbæk, John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin, and Maria Mashkova.

4
Win an Evening With Lin-Manuel Miranda Through Charity Auction Photo
Win an Evening With Lin-Manuel Miranda Through Charity Auction

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez, Javier Munoz, and more Broadway stars. Bid on the exclusive Charitybuzz auction and get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with music, laughter, and memories. Hurry, this chance won't last long!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

The Drums Release New Single 'Isolette'The Drums Release New Single 'Isolette'
Promiseland Unveils New Single 'Bad Days'Promiseland Unveils New Single 'Bad Days'
Perennial Drops 'Hippolyta!' Ahead of New EPPerennial Drops 'Hippolyta!' Ahead of New EP
THE VIEW Co-Hosts Will All Return For Season 27 Following #1 RatingsTHE VIEW Co-Hosts Will All Return For Season 27 Following #1 Ratings

Videos

Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
EL MAGO POP
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SIX

Recommended For You