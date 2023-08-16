Video: COMPANY's Britney Coleman Performs 'Being Alive'

The tour of Company kicks off on October 17, 2023.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Company has shared a video of Britney Coleman, who stars as Bobbie in the musical's National Tour, performing 'Being Alive' at Broadway in Chicago!

Check out the video below!

Coleman previously appeared in the show's Broadway run, as a member of the ensemble, and understudying the roles of Bobbie, Sarah, and Jennie.

Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Company, winner of five 2022 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, will launch a North American tour this October, visiting more than 25 cities in the 2023-2024 season. 

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in New York, is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor is now a bachelorette. At Bobbie's 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive."

Learn more about the tour and its upcoming dates here.




