Video: Watch Meryl Streep & Ashley Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song By Sara Bareilles, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Last night’s episode of the hit Hulu comedy series ”Only Murders in the Building” saw Meryl Streep and Ashley Park deliver a stunning performance of “Look For The Light,” a new song written specifically for the show by Sara Bareilles and Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Greatest Showman).

Watch the performance of the song below, and the track is now streaming on all DSPs.

“It was so easy to say yes to this invitation,” says Bareilles. “I love the delicious unpredictability of collaboration, and this was as joyful and undeniable as they come. I am such a fan of the ‘Only Murders’ AND of Pasek & Paul, so the idea of writing together for the first time, especially to offer something to someone like Meryl Streep truly felt like a dream. Meryl was gentle and focused, and I loved her musicality and her willingness to share her process. Ashley Park’s glorious counter melody was added later, and I got goosebumps the first time I heard it. It truly couldn’t have been a more seamless experience- how lucky am I to be a part of it!”

For Pasek & Paul, Bareilles was a dream collaborator, “We were so fortunate to be able to create this song for the legendary Meryl Streep alongside her. As longtime fans of ‘ONLY MURDERS,’ Meryl, and Sara, this opportunity was basically the most perfectly algorithmic targeted ad someone could throw our way.

“Getting to shape this song around Meryl’s voice, and working together in the studio and on set, was a dream and we are three very lucky songwriters. Meryl not only amazed us with her usual brilliance and mastery of the craft, but also inspired us with her humility and tireless work ethic. While it is unfair for someone to be so wonderful at everything, it’s a basic human truth that we all must reckon with!”

Season three of “Only Murders in the Building” finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

Music plays an important role in this season of the series, which will feature original songs from Pasek & Paul, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and Michael R. Jackson and an original score by Siddhartha Khosla.

From the minds of Steve Martin, DAN FOGELMAN and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. “Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Watch the new performance here:



