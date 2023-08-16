Get 2-for-1 Tickets to Broadway Shows for NYC Broadway Week

Participating shows include Sweeney Todd, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge! and more!

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 1 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 2 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 3 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in Enc Photo 4 Broderick, Smith-Cameron, Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in LOVE LETTERS

Get 2-for-1 Tickets to Broadway Shows for NYC Broadway Week

NYC Broadway Week is back! Running from September 4–17, this is your chance to get 2-for-1 tickets with code BWAYWK23. Click here to purchase today!

Participating Broadway shows include: Sweeney Todd, Chicago, MJ, & Juliet, Hamilton, The Lion King, The Cottage, Back to the Future, Aladdin, Here Lies Love, Jaja's African Hair Briading, Six, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Shucked, Once Upon a One More Time, A Beautiful Noise, Wicked, Some Like It Hot, The Book of Mormon, Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, Purlie Victorious, and The Shark Is Broken.

NYC Broadway Week is a twice-yearly program that celebrates live theater at its pinnacle and an iconic attraction of New York City: the Broadway stage. Since 2011, NYC Broadway Week has invited showgoers to explore many of Broadway’s electric productions with 2-for-1 tickets—one of the only offers of its kind. From beloved classic shows to new and trending performances, there’s plenty to enjoy this season.

NYC Broadway Week tickets are made available in limited quantities, and the discount is applicable only for select seats at each production’s discretion. Not all seats for the performance are eligible for the 2-for-1 offer (only those noted as such). 

There is a two-ticket minimum per purchase for the NYC Broadway Week discount. Rather than one free ticket for every full-price ticket, all tickets will be issued at 50% off their original price (plus applicable taxes and fees). Your shopping cart will show the exact number of tickets you selected and that you will receive.



RELATED STORIES

1
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Will Offer Pick-Your-Price For First 50 People Photo
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Will Offer Pick-Your-Price For First 50 People

The James Earl Jones Theatre box office will open Friday, August 18 at 10 AM ET for the Broadway premiere of Gutenberg! The Musical! The first 50 people in line on Friday morning will have the opportunity to randomly pick their own ticket price.

2
Listen: Idina Menzel Enlists Nile Rodgers For Paradise Single Off New Album Photo
Listen: Idina Menzel Enlists Nile Rodgers For 'Paradise' Single Off New Album

Get a first listen to 'Paradise,' Idina Menzel's latest single from her upcoming album, 'Drama Queen.' Menzel collaborated with disco legend Nile Rodgers on the track. Menzel also worked with Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, Lindy Robbins, Chantry Johnson, and more on the album.

3
Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Photo
Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul

Meryl Streep and Ashley Park deliver a stunning performance of “Look For The Light,” a beautiful new song written specifically for the show by multi-Grammy winning artist Sara Bareilles and songwriters/producers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul! Watch the video from the latest episode of Only Murders in the Building now!

4
Video: COMPANYs Britney Coleman Performs Being Alive Photo
Video: COMPANY's Britney Coleman Performs 'Being Alive'

Company has shared a video of Britney Coleman, who stars as Bobbie in the musical's National Tour, performing 'Being Alive' at Broadway in Chicago!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld, August 16th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld, August 16th, 2023
Photo: Solea Pfeiffer Prepares for HADESTOWN DebutPhoto: Solea Pfeiffer Prepares for HADESTOWN Debut
Video: Inside Opening Night of SISTER ACT at The MunyVideo: Inside Opening Night of SISTER ACT at The Muny
Anthony Edwards, Aria Shahghasemi & More to Star in PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on BroadwayAnthony Edwards, Aria Shahghasemi & More to Star in PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway

Videos

Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You