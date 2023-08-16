Get 2-for-1 Tickets to Broadway Shows for NYC Broadway Week

NYC Broadway Week is back! Running from September 4–17, this is your chance to get 2-for-1 tickets with code BWAYWK23. Click here to purchase today!

Participating Broadway shows include: Sweeney Todd, Chicago, MJ, & Juliet, Hamilton, The Lion King, The Cottage, Back to the Future, Aladdin, Here Lies Love, Jaja's African Hair Briading, Six, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Shucked, Once Upon a One More Time, A Beautiful Noise, Wicked, Some Like It Hot, The Book of Mormon, Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, Purlie Victorious, and The Shark Is Broken.

NYC Broadway Week is a twice-yearly program that celebrates live theater at its pinnacle and an iconic attraction of New York City: the Broadway stage. Since 2011, NYC Broadway Week has invited showgoers to explore many of Broadway’s electric productions with 2-for-1 tickets—one of the only offers of its kind. From beloved classic shows to new and trending performances, there’s plenty to enjoy this season.

NYC Broadway Week tickets are made available in limited quantities, and the discount is applicable only for select seats at each production’s discretion. Not all seats for the performance are eligible for the 2-for-1 offer (only those noted as such).

There is a two-ticket minimum per purchase for the NYC Broadway Week discount. Rather than one free ticket for every full-price ticket, all tickets will be issued at 50% off their original price (plus applicable taxes and fees). Your shopping cart will show the exact number of tickets you selected and that you will receive.