GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Will Offer Pick-Your-Price Options For First 50 People at Box Office Opening

The James Earl Jones Theatre box office will open Friday, August 18 at 10 AM ET for the Broadway premiere of Gutenberg! The Musical! starring Tony Award® nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, written by Tony and Emmy Award® nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers.

The first 50 people in line on Friday morning will have the opportunity to randomly pick their own ticket price from the show’s soon to be signature trucker hat and the help of a very special guest (hint: it rhymes with “Fandrew Frannells”).

The first 50 people will randomly draw one of four ticket price options from the hat. Pricing options are:

- $6.24 – Johannes Gutenberg’s birthday is generally accepted to be June 24. No one really knows why. Just accept the $6.24 ticket and be happy.

- $14.48 – The year Gutenberg invented the printing press. Among the first items printed was a calendar of the year. Little known fact: The calendar featured a woodcut of a kitten hanging on a branch with the phrase “Hang in there!” But in German, of course.

- $22 – The last copy of a complete Gutenberg Bible publicly sold was in 1978 and went for $2.2M.

- $36 – There are 48 known remaining complete copies of the Gutenberg Bible. Of those remaining copies, 36 are printed on paper. The other 12 are vellum which is a fine parchment made from animal skin. Pretty gross, huh?

This special pricing offer will only be made available to the first 50 people in line when the box office opens at 10 AM. There is a limit of two tickets per person. This special pricing is offered for tickets for performances through Sunday, November 5 except for holidays and other select performances at the box office discretion.

In addition, Upright Citizen’s Brigade, where Gutenberg! The Musical! was originally developed, will be offering people in line giveaways and discounts for their classes. For more information on UCB, please visit: www.ucbcomedy.com

Gutenberg! The Musical! will begin previews Friday, September 15 ahead of a Thursday, October 12 opening night. This strictly limited 20-week engagement will play through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only.

Gad and Rannells first rocketed to national attention as the original Elder Cunningham and Elder Price in Broadway’s The Book of Mormon, a pairing that drew comparisons to some of the great comedy stage duos. They have since become household names with Gad starring in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, Kenneth Branagh’s film adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express, Hulu’s horror-comedy series “Little Monsters,” and as the voice of Olaf in Disney’s Frozen and Frozen 2. He currently is in production for the second season of Peacock’s “Wolf Like Me” and most recently starred in “Avenue 5” and “Central Park” which he co-created.

Rannells has starred in HBO’s acclaimed series “Girls,” Showtime’s “Black Monday,” and voiced Matthew in Netflix’s adult animated series “Big Mouth.” He has returned to Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Falsettos for which he received his second Tony Award nomination, and most recently, as part of the all-star cast of the Tony Award-winning revival of The Boys in the Band.

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite after more than ten years in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show.

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

The design team for Gutenberg! features Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), T.O. Sterrett (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Marco Paguia (music director), Liz Caplan (vocal supervision), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel Sterner (production stage manager).

Gutenberg! The Musical! is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group; Patrick Catullo; Bad Robot Live; Seth A. Goldstein; Isaac Robert Hurwitz; Runyonland Productions; Elizabeth Armstrong; Timothy Bloom; Larry Lelli; Medley Houlihan; The Council; Crescent Road; Wendy Federman; Marcia Goldberg; Hariton DeRoy; LD Entertainment; James L. Nederlander; Albert Nocciolino; Spencer Ross; Independent Presenters Network; Triptyk Studios/Iris Smith; Jonathan Demar/Griffin Dohr; Andrew Diamond/Alexander Donnelly; FutureHome Productions/Koenisberg Subhedar; Jessica Jenen/Linda B. Rubin; Dan Powell/Amplify Pictures; Jeremy Wein/Walport Productions; Kristin Caskey; Mike Isaacson; and Bee Carrozzini.