SIX Welcomes New Queens Chloe Tucker Caine, Natalie Paris, Aimie Atkinson and Stephanie Jae Park As It Celebrates 2,000 Performance on Broadway

Hear ye, hear ye! Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' Tony Award-winning hit musical Six will celebrate 2,000 performances on Broadway and welcome four new Queens to the castle Monday, August 17, at 7pm.

Chloe Tucker Caine (“Owning Manhattan,” Mamma Mia! National Tour) as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris (original UK Six and North American tour of Six) as Jane Seymour, Aimie Atkinson (original UK Six, Beetlejuice) as Katherine Howard, and Stephanie Jae Park (Hamilton) as Catherine Parr join current Queens Khaila Wilcoxon (Catherine of Aragon) and Olivia Donalson (Anna of Cleves). The cast also features Lauryn Adams, Aryn Bohannon, Maggie Likcani, and Aiyana Smash as Alternates.

Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running show to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre, is now the 40th longest running show in Broadway history, and the 7th longest running Broadway show to have originated in the UK.

While making their Broadway debuts, Natalie Paris and Aimie Atkinson can also be seen in Six The Musical Live!, a live capture film released by Universal Pictures Content Group and recorded at the Vaudeville Theatre, London, with the original West End Queens reprising their roles. The film was released in US and Canadian movie theatres on August 14th.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and is the longest-running show in the Lena Horne Theatre.

Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre, formerly the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where the show is currently playing an open-ended run.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is byThe TRC Company / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has over 198 million streams to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHTwas released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more.

The National Tour of Six is currently playing in cities throughout the US.

Six is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK and Ireland, in cities throughout Europe, and Australia.

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