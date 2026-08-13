Exclusive Photos: Victoria Mozitis, Caroline Siegrist and More in MEAN GIRLS at The Cape Playhouse

You can now get a first look at production photos of The Cape Playhouse's Mean Girls, featuring a book by Tina Fey and music by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin. Mean Girls, which is based on Tina Fey’s Paramount Pictures film, is directed and choreographed by Al Blackstone.

The principal cast of Mean Girls includes Ryan Bronston as Aaron Samuels, Scarlett Diaz as Karen Smith, Danielle Kelsey as Ms. Norbury / Ms. George / Mrs. Heron, Dashawn McClinton as Damien Hubbard, Victoria Mozitis as Cady Heron, Tanzil Eishan Philip as Kevin G., Lav Raman as Gretchen Wieners, Jody Reynard as Mr. Duvall, Caroline Siegrist as Regina George, and Lizzy Tucker as Janis Sarkisian.

The creative team for Mean Girls includes Evan Zavada (Music Director), Betty Weinberger (Associate Director / Associate Choreographer) David Arsenault (Scenic Designer), Johanna Pan (Costume Designer), Dalton Hamilton (Lighting Designer), Elisabeth Weidner (Sound Designer), Michael Salvatore Commendatore (Video Designer), Bobbie Zlotnik (Wig & Hair Designer), Stephanie Klapper, CSA (Casting Director).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home in the American suburbs. With her singular wit, both loving and acerbic, Fey conjures a classic underdog story with characters that are now part of our cultural fabric – and the musical version brings that dynamic energy crashing onto the Playhouse stage. Directed and choreographed by Playhouse favorite Al Blackstone (Anastasia, An American in Paris), Mean Girls will bring grandparents, parents, teens and tweens together in a timeless experience to which all can relate and leave you laughing with joy.

Photo credit: Nile Scott Studios

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