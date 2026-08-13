Anneliese van der Pol, Morgan Dudley and Nicholas A. Wilkinson to Join HEATHERS

Heathers The Musical has revealed new additions to its cast! Heathers is now in its fourth and final extension at New World Stages, where it is playing through November 8, 2026.

On Wednesday, September 9, Anneliese Van Der Pol (TV: Disney’s “That’s So Raven,” “Raven’s Home”; Broadway: Beauty and the Beast) will join the cast as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Morgan Dudley (Broadway: Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill; Film: Descendants: The Rise of Red) will play Heather Duke, and Nicholas A. Wilkinson (Regional: Hairspray, Disney’s Frozen) will play Kurt Kelly.

Also on September 9, current cast member Jimmy Ray Bennett, who plays Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan, will now play Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and original cast member Brian Martin will return to the company to play Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.



Current cast members Jeannette Bayardelle (Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom), Jackera Davis (Heather Duke), Cade Ostermeyer (Kurt Kelly) and Adam Bashian (Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper) will play their final performances on Sunday, September 6.



Anneliese Van Der Pol will play her final performance on Sunday, October 26, with Kate Rockwell (Broadway: Mean Girls; Regional: Regency Girls) returning to the production to play Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom for the final week of the run, October 29-November 8.

Anneliese Van Der Pol (Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom) is a TV icon known as Chelsea Daniels on Disney Channel's record-breaking series, “That’s So Raven” and “Raven's Home,” and was the final Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast on Broadway. Other credits: Kathy in Vanities (Second Stage) where she originated the song “Cute Boys with Short Haircuts,” Millie in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Esther in Meet Me in St. Louis, Laurey in Oklahoma!, and Eva Peron in Evita. Anneliese has recorded numerous songs with Radio Disney including fan favorite, “Over It.” For the last four years, she has toured the world in Disney Princess: The Concert.

Morgan Dudley (Heather Duke). A multi-hyphenate artist best known for starring in Disney’s record-breaking hit Descendants: The Rise of Red. Select TV/Film: The Prom, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and more. She made her Broadway debut in 2021 as Frankie Healy in Jagged Little Pill. Most recently, she was seen as Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway. Offstage, Morgan is a singer-songwriter who released her debut single, “better left unsent,” in 2024, followed by her latest release, “purgatory,” this year.

Nicholas A. Wilkinson

Nicholas A. Wilkinson (Kurt Kelly) spent four years earning a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Michigan, all to prepare for the intellectual rigor of Kurt Kelly. He most recently starred as Seaweed Stubbs in Hairspray at The Muny. Other credits include South Pacific (The Muny), 42nd Street (Broadway at Music Circus), Disney’s Frozen (Kristoff, Encore Musical Theatre Company), and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas (Mike Nulty, Weston Theater Company).

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