Video: Watch the Trailer for SARA BAREILLES: GOOD GRIEF Documentary

Josh Alexander’s feature documentary, Sara Bareilles: GOOD GRIEF, will receive a nationwide release this fall. The doc will open in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and over 35 other cities across the US on September 2.

The film boasts marquee executive producers including legendary singer, songwriter, and activist Alecia Moore, aka P!NK, New York Times bestselling author, activist and producer Glennon Doyle and Olympian, author and podcast host Abby Wambach, and will be distributed by mTuckman Media. The release coincides with the debut of Bareilles’s album of the same name on August 28, as well as a headlining tour through the fall.

The film offers an intimate, unfiltered portrait of Bareilles’ return to the recording studio with close friends for the first time in seven years—a cinematic document of her creative process that becomes a profoundly personal, ultimately hopeful meditation on loss, grief and the power of music to heal. A masterclass in creativity, community and vulnerability, the documentary serves as a reminder of music’s extraordinary power to connect us to ourselves and to each other.

Sara Bareilles</a>: Good Grief" Documentary Trailer (2026)" width="356">

Bareilles made her musical theater composing debut with Waitress, which premiered at the American Repertory Theater in 2015 before transferring to Broadway in 2016. She released her memoir, Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song, and the companion album What's Inside: Songs from Waitress in 2015. She portrayed Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl (2016), performed during the Academy Awards (2017), and made her Broadway acting debut as Jenna Hunterson in Waitress (2017), returning to the role in 2018 and 2019.



In 2018, Bareilles portrayed Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, co-hosted the 72nd Tony Awards with Josh Groban, and received a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score for SpongeBob SquarePants. Waitress opened in London's West End in 2019.

Bareilles made her West End debut in Waitress (2020) and returned to Broadway in the Waitress revival in 2021.



In 2022, Bareilles starred as the Baker's Wife in the Encores! and Broadway productions of Into the Woods, earning a Tony Award nomination. She recorded "When You Wish Upon a Star" for Disney's 100 Years of Wonder campaign (2023), co-wrote "Look for the Light" for the third season of Only Murders in the Building (2023), and produced and starred in the filmed version of Waitress: The Musical (2023). Her new musical, The Interestings, will premiere at Berkeley Rep in 2027, directed by Michael Arden.

Sara Bareilles LIVE

September 9—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 10—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 12—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem

September 13—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem

September 15—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall

September 16—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall

September 18—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall

September 19—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall

September 21—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

September 22—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

September 24—Atlanta, GA—Fox Theatre

September 25—Cincinnati, OH—Taft Theatre

September 27—Chicago, IL—Chicago Theatre

September 28—Chicago, IL—Chicago Theatre

September 30—Minneapolis, MN—Orpheum Theatre

October 2—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre

October 4—Denver, CO—Bellco Theatre

October 6—Austin, TX—Bass Concert Hall

October 7—Houston, TX—The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

October 8—Houston, TX—The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

October 12—Los Angeles, CA—Dolby Theatre

October 13—Los Angeles, CA—Dolby Theatre

October 14—Los Angeles, CA—Dolby Theatre

October 16—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 17—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 19—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre

October 20—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre



Photo Credit: Group Effort Films

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