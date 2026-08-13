Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 13, 2026- Betsy Wolfe & Ethan Slater Talk LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Good morning, theatre lovers! Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily dose of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and beyond. Today we're buzzing about Betsy Wolfe and Ethan Slater settling into their roles in Little Shop of Horrors, while we're also reminding you that Titaníque is sailing away from Broadway soon. Plus, catch up on the opening night celebrations for The Winter's Tale at Shakespeare in the Park, and explore exciting news about Skylar Astin and Sarah Hyland heading to London's West End. Read on for all the latest headlines, reviews, and industry insights!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, August 16
Ragtime closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: Betsy Wolfe & Ethan Slater Are Having a Bloody Good Time in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Mushnik's has two new employees! Betsy Wolfe and Ethan Slater have officially stepped into the roles of Audrey and Seymour in the long-running Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre—and just a few weeks into their run, the pair is already having plenty of fun making the roles their own. Watch in this video!
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10 Reasons to See TITANÍQUE Before It Sails Away from Broadway
All aboard while you still can! After making the leap from Off-Broadway cult sensation to full-fledged Broadway musical, Titaníque is preparing to sail away from the St. James Theatre, playing its final performance on September 20. If you haven't yet experienced the gloriously unhinged collision of Titanic, Céline Dion and some of the biggest voices on Broadway, time is running out. Still need convincing? Here are 10 reasons to climb aboard Titaníque before the ship leaves Broadway for good.
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Photos: THE WINTER'S TALE Cast Celebrates Opening Night at Shakespeare in the Park
The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park continues this summer with the second production of THE WINTER’S TALE at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Veteran director Daniel Sullivan returns to The Delacorte with his 12th production for Free Shakespeare in the Park. Check out photos from inside opening night with the cast and creative team below!
|Must Watch
|Video: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Shares New Trailer and Sets Rush and Lottery Policies
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for Paranormal Activity ahead of its Broadway run. Check out the video here and learn about the show's rush and lottery policies.. (more...)
|Video: Alicia Keys Surprises Audiences at HELL'S KITCHEN Opening in San Diego
by Stephi Wild
Alicia Keys' HELL’S KITCHEN recently opened at the San Diego Civic Theatre. In a surprise to the audience members in attendance, Keys took the stage following the show and gave a post-show speech. Check out the video here. (more...)
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Video: Kayla Ferrucci Sings 'Back to Before' (RAGTIME) at Don't Tell Mama
Video: Figure Skater Elizabeth Gibson Performs LEGALLY BLONDE Routine
|Hot Photos
|Photos: First Look at DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL North American Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at the North American Tour of Dirty Dancing: The Musical — a new stage production based on the beloved film Dirty Dancing.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Musical Theatre West selected three new musicals, including ZAPATA: A FOLKLORICO SUPERHERO MUSICAL, for an invite-only reading festival in Long Beach next year, according to the company.. (more...)
Jordan Fisher, Joy Woods and More to Perform at DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Drama League has revealed the performers and special guests for Drama at the Disco Vol. 3: A Drama League Benefit honoring 2026 Arts Ally Award honoree, Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer Tom Kirdahy.. (more...)
Irving Berlin Letters on MISS LIBERTY, ANNIE GET YOUR GUN Head to Auction
by Chloe Rabinowitz
RR Auction is offering a 24-letter archive from Irving Berlin to journalist Irving Hoffman and his father, spanning nearly three decades of Broadway and Hollywood correspondence.. (more...)
The York Theatre Names Marchánt Davis 2026 Micki Grant Artist-in-Residence
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The York Theatre has revealed the 2026 Micki Grant Artist-in-Residence, Marchánt Davis, a Brooklyn-based actor, writer, director, producer, and author. . (more...)
Ann Harada to be Honored at Primary Stages 2026 Fall Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
PRIMARY STAGES' 2026 Fall Gala will honor Ann Harada with the Einhorn Mentorship Award, Cherry Lane Alternative with the Andrew Leynse Commitment to New Plays Award, and Cathy Bendall with the inaugural Theater Service Award. . (more...)
TRU to Host Free Intro Session on Producer Development & Mentorship Program
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited will present a free Zoom info session introducing its Producer Development and Mentorship Program, featuring producers Jane Dubin and Blair Russell.. (more...)
Thanasis Theatre Company Will Present Body-Positive Reading of THE BOYS IN THE BAND
by Nicole Rosky
On Thursday, August 27th at 7:30pm, Thanasis Theatre Company will be making its New York City debut with an industry staged reading of Mart Crowley’s The Boys in The Band at The Producer’s Club on west 44th St. Tickets are free. . (more...)
Broadway Ray Match Raises Record $76,684 for Algonquin Arts Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A matching gift campaign held during Algonquin Arts Theatre's production of Shrek The Musical raised a record total for the Manasquan theatre's education programs, officials said.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Stephi Wild
The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park is continuing with THE WINTER’S TALE at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park.The production will run through Sunday, August 23. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: Did Critics Adore HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES?
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Alan Ayckbourn’s brilliantly crafted masterpiece juggles time and space to present the lives and loves, passion and panic of three married couples. The action takes place at two dinner parties given on different nights, with situations that lead to a string of misunderstandings and almost farcical events with hilarious consequences. A single set represents two living-dining rooms at once. The play tackles contemporary issues of sex and class in English society… creating true comedy we all can relate to. What did the critics think?. (more...)
Review Roundup: Frank Wildhorn's DEATH NOTE in the West End
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Frank Wildhorn's Death Note Musical is now officially open in the West End. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup!. (more...)
Review: DEATH NOTE, Barbican Theatre
by Mica Blackwell
Diehard fans will love seeing the world brought to life with its stunning visuals and cast, while newcomers will give themselves over to the thrilling melodrama. If there’s one thing Death Note won’t do this summer, it’s leave you dying of boredom.. (more...)
Review: HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES, Starring Roger Allam, The Old Vic
by Alexander Cohen
Flick through any newspaper and at least once a week a columnist will lament the trials and tribulations of modern relationships: ghosting, situationships, adultery, all exacerbated by a drove of dating apps. First performed over fifty years ago, Alan Ayckbourn's bedroom farce bears a striking resemblance to the same complaints, minus the technological garlanding.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Rachel Stone
Janet Jackson and Airtab Music will produce a filmed concert event marking the 40th anniversary of CONTROL, with filming set at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.. (more...)
Review Roundup: THE WINTER'S TALE Opens as Part of Free Shakespeare in the Park
by Stephi Wild
The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park is continuing with THE WINTER’S TALE at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park.The production will run through Sunday, August 23. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
Julie Andrews Says She Won't Appear in THE PRINCESS DIARIES 3: 'It's Too Late for Me to Do It'
by Joshua Wright
Julie Andrews has confirmed that she will not appear in The Princess Diaries 3, the long-awaited third installment of the Disney franchise that Anne Hathaway recently revealed is in the works.. (more...)
Slash Will Make Broadway Debut in THE LOST BOYS For One Night Only
by Stephi Wild
Rock icon Slash, known as the lead guitarist for the band Guns N' Roses, will take the stage for one night only during a performance of The Lost Boys on Broadway. Learn more here!. (more...)
Sophia Anne Caruso Will Lead Duncan Sheik's MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Sophia Anne Caruso will star in Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, a new musical with music & lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Duncan Sheik and book by Leah Nanako Winkler, premiering off-Broadway in September. Learn more here!. (more...)
Kennedy Center Weighing Options for the National Symphony Orchestra During Renovation
by Joshua Wright
Kennedy Center budget planners have drawn up three scenarios for what happens to the National Symphony Orchestra during the institution's proposed two-year renovation.. (more...)
CHESS 2025 Broadway Cast Recording Sets Release Date For CD and Vinyl
by Stephi Wild
The 2025 Broadway Cast Recording of CHESS will be released on CD and vinyl next month. Learn more about the album and find out how to pre-order the CD or vinyl version here.. (more...)
Kennedy Center Ordered to Pay $252,000 in Legal Fees to Chuck Redd Over Christmas Eve Concert Lawsuit
by Joshua Wright
A District of Columbia judge has ordered the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to pay jazz musician Chuck Redd $252,000 in legal fees and costs, capping the institution's failed lawsuit against the performer after he withdrew from its annual Christmas Eve concert.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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