Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 13, 2026- Betsy Wolfe & Ethan Slater Talk LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

Coming Up

Sunday, August 16

Ragtime closes on Broadway

The Front Page



Video: Betsy Wolfe & Ethan Slater Are Having a Bloody Good Time in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Mushnik's has two new employees! Betsy Wolfe and Ethan Slater have officially stepped into the roles of Audrey and Seymour in the long-running Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre—and just a few weeks into their run, the pair is already having plenty of fun making the roles their own. Watch in this video!



10 Reasons to See TITANÍQUE Before It Sails Away from Broadway All aboard while you still can! After making the leap from Off-Broadway cult sensation to full-fledged Broadway musical, Titaníque is preparing to sail away from the St. James Theatre, playing its final performance on September 20. If you haven't yet experienced the gloriously unhinged collision of Titanic, Céline Dion and some of the biggest voices on Broadway, time is running out. Still need convincing? Here are 10 reasons to climb aboard Titaníque before the ship leaves Broadway for good.



Photos: THE WINTER'S TALE Cast Celebrates Opening Night at Shakespeare in the Park The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park continues this summer with the second production of THE WINTER’S TALE at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Veteran director Daniel Sullivan returns to The Delacorte with his 12th production for Free Shakespeare in the Park. Check out photos from inside opening night with the cast and creative team below!

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Hot Photos

Photos: First Look at DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL North American Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now get a first look at the North American Tour of Dirty Dancing: The Musical — a new stage production based on the beloved film Dirty Dancing.. (more...)

Industry Insights

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Nicole Rosky

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Review Roundups

by Stephi Wild

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Musical Theatre West selected three new musicals, including ZAPATA: A FOLKLORICO SUPERHERO MUSICAL, for an invite-only reading festival in Long Beach next year, according to the company.. ( more... The Drama League has revealed the performers and special guests for Drama at the Disco Vol. 3: A Drama League Benefit honoring 2026 Arts Ally Award honoree, Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer Tom Kirdahy.. ( more... RR Auction is offering a 24-letter archive from Irving Berlin to journalist Irving Hoffman and his father, spanning nearly three decades of Broadway and Hollywood correspondence.. ( more... The York Theatre has revealed the 2026 Micki Grant Artist-in-Residence, Marchánt Davis, a Brooklyn-based actor, writer, director, producer, and author. . ( more... PRIMARY STAGES' 2026 Fall Gala will honor Ann Harada with the Einhorn Mentorship Award, Cherry Lane Alternative with the Andrew Leynse Commitment to New Plays Award, and Cathy Bendall with the inaugural Theater Service Award. . ( more... Theater Resources Unlimited will present a free Zoom info session introducing its Producer Development and Mentorship Program, featuring producers Jane Dubin and Blair Russell.. ( more... On Thursday, August 27th at 7:30pm, Thanasis Theatre Company will be making its New York City debut with an industry staged reading of Mart Crowley’s The Boys in The Band at The Producer’s Club on west 44th St. Tickets are free. . ( more... A matching gift campaign held during Algonquin Arts Theatre's production of Shrek The Musical raised a record total for the Manasquan theatre's education programs, officials said.. ( more... The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park is continuing with THE WINTER’S TALE at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park.The production will run through Sunday, August 23. Read the reviews here!. ( more... Alan Ayckbourn’s brilliantly crafted masterpiece juggles time and space to present the lives and loves, passion and panic of three married couples. The action takes place at two dinner parties given on different nights, with situations that lead to a string of misunderstandings and almost farcical events with hilarious consequences. A single set represents two living-dining rooms at once. The play tackles contemporary issues of sex and class in English society… creating true comedy we all can relate to. What did the critics think?. ( more...

Review Roundup: Frank Wildhorn's DEATH NOTE in the West End

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Frank Wildhorn's Death Note Musical is now officially open in the West End. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup!. (more...)

Review: DEATH NOTE, Barbican Theatre

by Mica Blackwell

Diehard fans will love seeing the world brought to life with its stunning visuals and cast, while newcomers will give themselves over to the thrilling melodrama. If there’s one thing Death Note won’t do this summer, it’s leave you dying of boredom.. (more...)

by Alexander Cohen

Around the Broadway World

by Rachel Stone

by Stephi Wild

Flick through any newspaper and at least once a week a columnist will lament the trials and tribulations of modern relationships: ghosting, situationships, adultery, all exacerbated by a drove of dating apps. First performed over fifty years ago, Alan Ayckbourn's bedroom farce bears a striking resemblance to the same complaints, minus the technological garlanding.. ( more... Janet Jackson and Airtab Music will produce a filmed concert event marking the 40th anniversary of CONTROL, with filming set at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.. ( more... The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park is continuing with THE WINTER’S TALE at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park.The production will run through Sunday, August 23. Read the reviews here!. ( more...

Julie Andrews Says She Won't Appear in THE PRINCESS DIARIES 3: 'It's Too Late for Me to Do It'

by Joshua Wright

Julie Andrews has confirmed that she will not appear in The Princess Diaries 3, the long-awaited third installment of the Disney franchise that Anne Hathaway recently revealed is in the works.. (more...)

Slash Will Make Broadway Debut in THE LOST BOYS For One Night Only

by Stephi Wild

Rock icon Slash, known as the lead guitarist for the band Guns N' Roses, will take the stage for one night only during a performance of The Lost Boys on Broadway. Learn more here!. (more...)

by Stephi Wild

by Joshua Wright

by Stephi Wild

by Joshua Wright

Listen Up

"Don't laugh when I say love

Don't think that I'm naïve

Because even a person who's smart

Can listen to their heart

Can listen and believe!" - Legally Blonde the Musical